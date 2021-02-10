 

Teranga Gold Awarded 2020 Sustainable Development Goals Accelerator Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 00:00  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce it has won a 2020 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accelerators Award from Global Compact Network Canada, the Canadian chapter of the UN Global Compact.

Teranga’s winning submission in the large company category highlights the Company’s contribution to a ‘zero hunger’ goal in communities near the Wahgnion Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Under its Livelihood Restoration Plan, Teranga works closely with local stakeholders to provide education, training and support that has led to increased crop production, new and high-value crops, and improved access to farming areas.

“The six-year, $18-million program has yielded numerous benefits for communities neighbouring the mine, including a doubling of agricultural yield for some crops and significant increases in household income,” said Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Teranga is committed to sharing the benefits of responsible mining with all our stakeholders and we are proud to work alongside local governments and communities to develop programs that create long-term, sustainable benefits such that the communities and other stakeholders we impact are better off after we have left than before we arrived.”

About the Livelihood Restoration Plan (LRP)

During initial consultations to address mine-related displacement, food security and sustainable agricultural-based livelihoods were identified as two critical issues. The LRP, which runs from 2018 to 2023, is governed by a multi-stakeholder committee that includes government, youth and women. The LRP was designed to strengthen livelihoods and reduce the risk of hunger in the communities surrounding the operation through economic empowerment, enhanced technical capacity and improved access to land, equipment and inputs.

Teranga’s initiatives in Burkina Faso build on the strength of its established sustainability program in Senegal, where the Company operates the Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex, the country’s largest gold mine. Teranga’s sustainability strategy is based on four pillars, including good governance, our people and culture, mitigating our impacts and sharing the benefits of responsible mining.

About the United Nations Global Compact

The UN Global Compact is a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General. The UN Global Compact provides a framework for developing a more sustainable and responsible business, and is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

About Teranga

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has grown to become a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer operating two mines – Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion – and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga has created sustainable value for all stakeholders and acted as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development. Teranga and Endeavour Mining announced plans to combine to create a best-in-class senior gold producer in 2020.

Contact Information

Richard Young
President & CEO
T: +1 416-594-0000 | E: ryoung@terangagold.com  
 Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 416-607-4507 | E: tmoran@terangagold.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teranga Gold Awarded 2020 Sustainable Development Goals Accelerator Award TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce it has won a 2020 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accelerators Award from Global Compact Network …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units