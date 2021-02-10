MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics , announced the results of the February 2021 Quarterly Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of February 26, 2021. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI's web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review.

MSCI Global Standard Indexes: Twenty-three securities will be added to and eight securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Roche Holding Inhaber (Switzerland), Airbnb A (USA) and Plug Power (USA). The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Midea Group Co A (Hk-C) (China), Yihai Kerry Ara A (Hk-C) (China) and Nongfu Spring Co H (China).

MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: There will be eight additions to and 17 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index.

MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes: There will be 12 additions to and six deletions from the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI).

MSCI Global All Cap Indexes: There will be two additions to and no deletions from the MSCI World All Cap Index.

MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes: There will be three additions to and two deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The three additions to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index will be Kaspi.Kz Gdr (Kazakhstan), Vietnam Rubber Group Jsc (Vietnam) and Jordan Petro Refinery (Jordan). The reclassification of the MSCI Lebanon Index to Standalone Market status will lead to the deletion of Solidere A (Lebanon) and Solidere B (Lebanon) from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

There will be no additions to and one deletion from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index.

As previously announced, MSCI will reclassify Lebanon from Frontier Market status to Standalone Market status in one step coinciding with this Index Review. To facilitate index replicability at the time of the reclassification, the two Lebanese securities will be deleted from the MSCI Frontier Markets indexes at a value 80% below their last traded prices as of the close of February 26, 2021.