SWM ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDING NEW $350 MILLION TERM LOAN B TO FINANCE PROPOSED OFFER TO ACQUIRE SCAPA GROUP PROVIDES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is acting as administrative agent for the amended credit agreement, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Bank PLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers. The Company has commenced the syndication of the Term Loan B, which is expected to be completed during the week of February 22nd, 2021. Certain terms of the Term Loan B remain subject to market conditions and completion of the syndication.

Alpharetta, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWM International, Inc. ("SWM" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWM) announced today that the Company has entered into an amendment to its existing credit agreement to, among other things, add a new $350 million Term Loan B facility with a seven-year maturity. The proceeds from the Term Loan B, together with up to $325 million under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility, will be used to finance acquisition costs related to the proposed offer to acquire Scapa Group Plc (LSE:SCPA), which was announced on January 27, 2021.

In conjunction with the intended Term Loan B syndication, the Company is providing an update on certain expected fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Key items and commentary are as follows:

4Q:20 sales are expected to be approximately $279 million

4Q:20 GAAP operating profit is expected to be between $21 million and $25 million

4Q:20 Adjusted EBITDA (see non-GAAP reconciliations) is expected to be between $45 million and $49 million

FY:20 sales are expected to be approximately $1,074 million

FY:20 GAAP operating profit is expected to be between $127 million and $131 million

FY:20 adjusted EBITDA (see non-GAAP reconciliations) is expected to be between $211 million and $215 million

Total debt is expected to be approximately $593 million and cash is expected to be approximately $55 million

The Company's liquidity position is expected to be approximately $500 million, consisting of $55 million of cash and $445 million of revolver availability

Per the terms of the Company’s amended credit facility, net debt to adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 2.3x and 2.4x; adjusted EBITDA under the terms of our amended credit facility includes additional favorable adjustments of approximately $17 million that are not presented in adjusted EBITDA above and in the reconciliation tables below, including adjustments for stock based compensation expense, non-cash pension expenses, dividends received from joint ventures, and acquisition-related items