Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Encourages Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Switchback requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. Switchback encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Special Meeting.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), encourages its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) and the related proposals to be voted upon at Switchback’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021, on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

The following section provides answers to frequently asked questions stockholders may have regarding the Special Meeting.

Can I still vote if I no longer own my share?

Yes, if you owned shares as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, the record date for the Special Meeting, you can still vote your shares even if you no longer own them.

How do I vote my shares?

If your shares are held in “street name” as described above, you can instruct your broker, bank or other nominee how to vote the shares in your account by following the instructions that the broker, bank or other nominee provided to you along with the Registration Statement.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call Morrow Sodali LLC, Switchback’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.

Your vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on February 10, 2021 to be counted. After this time, the only way to cast a vote is at the Special Meeting on February 11, 2021 by following the instructions below.

How do I attend and vote at the Special Meeting?

As described in the Registration Statement, you are entitled to participate in and vote at the Special Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, the record date.

If you hold your shares in “street name” and wish to attend the virtual meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from your account representative at the bank, broker, or other nominee that holds your shares and e-mail a copy (a legible photograph is sufficient) of such legal proxy to proxy@continentalstock.com. Beneficial stockholders who e-mail a valid legal proxy will be issued a 12-digit meeting control number that will allow you to register to attend and participate in the Special Meeting.