 

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Encourages Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 00:45  |  34   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), encourages its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) and the related proposals to be voted upon at Switchback’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021, on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds.  Switchback requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. Switchback encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Special Meeting.

The following section provides answers to frequently asked questions stockholders may have regarding the Special Meeting.

Can I still vote if I no longer own my share?

Yes, if you owned shares as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, the record date for the Special Meeting, you can still vote your shares even if you no longer own them.

How do I vote my shares?

If your shares are held in “street name” as described above, you can instruct your broker, bank or other nominee how to vote the shares in your account by following the instructions that the broker, bank or other nominee provided to you along with the Registration Statement.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call Morrow Sodali LLC, Switchback’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.

Your vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on February 10, 2021 to be counted. After this time, the only way to cast a vote is at the Special Meeting on February 11, 2021 by following the instructions below.

How do I attend and vote at the Special Meeting?

As described in the Registration Statement, you are entitled to participate in and vote at the Special Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, the record date.

If you hold your shares in “street name” and wish to attend the virtual meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from your account representative at the bank, broker, or other nominee that holds your shares and e-mail a copy (a legible photograph is sufficient) of such legal proxy to proxy@continentalstock.com. Beneficial stockholders who e-mail a valid legal proxy will be issued a 12-digit meeting control number that will allow you to register to attend and participate in the Special Meeting.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Encourages Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc. Dallas, Texas, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), encourages its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.