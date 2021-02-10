 

Namaste Technologies Advances USA Expansion Plans with TSX Exchange Approval to Proceed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 00:49  |  41   |   |   

- www.cannmart.com to go-live for U.S. Customers with smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD by the end of February 2021 -

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to engage in the sale of smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD in the U.S. The Company continues to undertake all necessary diligence to ensure compliance with applicable state and federal laws and expects go-live for U.S. customers at www.cannmart.com by the end of February 2021. Namaste looks forward to leveraging its VendorLink technology in collaboration with DankStop and PeakBirch Logic, Inc.

“The announcement of this expansion in the USA underscores Namaste’s intention to increase its total addressable market and exploration into other verticals as regulation evolves and other adjacent complementary market opportunities present themselves,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “The expansion also fits squarely into our evolution into a wellness company, connecting consumers to their wellness needs of tomorrow.”

Mr. Morim added: “The Company is encouraged by the recent statements of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his colleagues regarding seeking an end to cannabis prohibition in the U.S. as a legislative priority: We obviously welcome the news. It’s no secret that we intend to use this expansion as a beachhead, applying our VendorLink platform with a view to new U.S. wellness frontiers, including new nutraceutical products, by the end of fiscal 2021, and, if Senator Schumer and friends are successful and legislation permits, maybe one day cannabis.”

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and will provide US customers with access to smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

