 

AXT, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release for February 18, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 in a press release immediately following the close of market on February 18, 2021.

The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on February 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (844) 892-6598 (passcode 5773028). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (855) 859-2056 (passcode 5773028) until February 24, 2021. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge).  The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions.  AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contact:  
  Gary L. Fischer
  Chief Financial Officer
  (510) 438-4700
   
  Leslie Green
  Green Communications Consulting, LLC
  (650) 312-9060



