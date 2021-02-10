 

NorthWestern Announces Leadership Changes

globenewswire
10.02.2021   

Brian Bird to become company’s president and chief operating officer;
Bob Rowe to remain chief executive officer; Crystal Lail to become chief financial officer;
Jeanne Vold to become vice president – technology.

Dana Dykhouse to become Board Chair following retirement of
Stephen Adik and Julia Johnson after the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Rowe, president and chief executive officer of NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced a number of key executive and board changes. “Today’s announcement is part of deliberate succession planning that reflects a strong company, building on its successes with its eyes toward the future,” said Rowe. The executive leadership changes will be effective February 15, 2021, and the board retirements will be effective following the company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, currently scheduled for April 22, 2021.

Brian Bird to become president and chief operating officer

The board of directors approved the promotion of Brian Bird to president and chief operating officer. Rowe will remain as chief executive officer.

As president and chief operating officer, Bird will oversee NorthWestern Energy’s operations, including electric and natural gas transmission and distribution, energy supply, customer care, and technology. He will continue to report to Rowe.

“Brian has been a key NorthWestern Energy leader over the past 17 years and played an instrumental role in guiding the company to today’s solid financial footing,” said Rowe. “He is a respected industry financial leader, with an excellent understanding of our operations as well. This makes him perfect for his new role as president and chief operating officer.”

Crystal Lail to become chief financial officer

The board of directors also approved Crystal Lail as the company’s chief financial officer. Lail most recently served as the company’s chief accounting officer and, prior to that, vice president and controller. She will report directly to Rowe and will oversee the company’s accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, and investor relations functions. Jeff Berzina, NorthWestern Energy’s controller since April 2020, has assumed responsibility for the company’s accounting and financial reporting functions and will continue to report to Lail.

