 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten upsized public offering of 12,244,897 shares of common stock at a price of $2.45 per share. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $30.0 million.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The Company also has granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,836,734 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-252807 and 333-252922), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that have become effective. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co - Unterhaltung im Bereich Sport
