Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Pricing of $19.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 21,855,280 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a price to the public of $0.90 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent). The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $19.7 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Staffing. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use 75% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.



The offering is being made under an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-252059) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on February 9, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus to be filed with the SEC and made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.staffing360solutions.com.