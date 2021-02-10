 

When Visions Become Alive in "Elysia - Le monde dans les rêves des enfants"

Watch dreams unfold and become a reality. The release of Malcolm Chester's first book "Elysia the World in Children's Dreams" proves that dreams can indeed come alive. Noteworthy, his lifelong dream of publishing his novel has been achieved with resounding success. His first successful book is translated into French with the help of AEGA Design Publishing Ltd, so his compelling story can be appreciated by more people. The sequel, "Elysia: The Magical World" translated into French comes next.

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The first book centers on Courtney, a 12-year-old girl, who dreads the day she transforms into a woman. Unlike other girls her age who feel excited to experience this pivotal moment, she fears it as it means she will have to leave Elysia. This dream world full of light, goodness, and beauty has unyielding rules that only welcome children on its hallowed grounds.

Courtney enters this enchanting world and experiences a delightful realm each time she falls asleep. With beautiful scenery, fantastic creatures, and amazing new friends, Courtney is not keen to leave. Sadly, an evil civilization threatens the beautiful world she has grown to love. With the evil king stealing the magic crystal of Elysia, Courtney and her friends must embark on a perilous journey to get it back before they become adults.

Readers, librarians, and teachers cannot help but give this book glowing reviews. They commend the author for weaving a beautiful fantasy tale beyond the usual witches, warlocks, and whimsy. The poignant words encourage the readers to step into the story, becoming intoxicated with the captivating scenery and charming characters. Through this book, the readers can actually view the real world through a magical lens, allowing them to deal with real-life issues of wickedness and heartache head-on.

Malcolm Chester does a superb job in his fantasy book as it illuminates the readers' minds with a childlike wonder. At the same time, the touching stories and the vivid descriptions linger in everyone's memories because he weaves a tale that makes an emotional connection with real feelings and issues that every individual grapples with. Attorney Chester can truly express himself beautifully in words as he holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a master's degree in children's studies and a law degree.

