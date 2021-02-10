 

VerifyMe Announces Pricing of $8.7 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Maxim Group LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 1,650,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $5.30 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $8.75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 247,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251837) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

