Enlivex Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to Approximately $46.0 Million of Ordinary Shares

Nes Ziona, Israel, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 2,296,107 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.40 per share, of the Company at a price to the public of $20.00 per ordinary share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 344,416 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds to Enlivex, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $46.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and research and development activities; (ii) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (iii) other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Enlivex pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-232009) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019 and the Form F-3MEF filed on February 9, 2021 (File No. 333-252926). The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and, upon filing, may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .