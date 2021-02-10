 

Hunan TV Chinese Spring Festival Gala Telling the China Story and Fulfilling the Chinese Dream

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 05:35  |  50   |   |   


CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, organized by Hunan Broadcasting System, A Worldwide Celebration: Chinese New Year 2021 will be aired at 19:30 on Lunar New Year's Day (12th Feb.) on Hunan TV. Produced by Yang Ziyang and his team of Hunan TV, and themed by "worldwide reunion, Chinese new year", this show is about to send new year greetings to all the overseas Chinese who share the same origin, no matter where or how far apart they are.

By focusing on hot issues and the voice of China, the Gala tells many China stories with positive energy. Except for the upgrade on theme, performance and stage illusion, two sub-venues are also set up in Shantou, Guangdong province and Longyan, Fujian province, both of which are hometowns of overseas Chinese. Through these two channels, the overseas Chinese can have a great enjoyment in their familiar accent and local culture, and share the happiness of Chinese new year. In the show, host He Jiong tells a moving story of the overseas Chinese named Liu Danhong, who helped hundreds of Chinese people who were trapped on a cruise back home during the epidemic. Students studying abroad, as the representatives of overseas Chinese, also expressed their new year wishes through online videos.

Moreover, the show also tells the story which embodies the Chinese power and Chinese soul. Guests are invited to the stage to tell the Chang'e-5 story and to show the great power of China space work. Long Xianlan and his family members from Shibadong village, where the targeted poverty alleviation was first initiated, share their great changes and fruits of poverty alleviation success.

For more moments, please stay tuned to A Worldwide Celebration: Chinese New Year 2021 at 19:30 on Lunar New Year's Day (12th Feb.) on Hunan TV.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=384116
Caption: Land of Ceremonies performed by Ayanga and He Changxi to introduce Chinese traditional culture to the world

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=384122
Caption: Host Group of 2021 Hunan TV Chinese Spring Festival Gala





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hunan TV Chinese Spring Festival Gala Telling the China Story and Fulfilling the Chinese Dream CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sponsored by Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, organized by Hunan Broadcasting System, A Worldwide Celebration: Chinese New Year 2021 will be aired at 19:30 on Lunar New Year's Day …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
The Promotion Article of When Anhui Hot Springs meet Russian Hot Springs was published on Russian ...
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
CPIT Management Team Complete Purchase For Full Ownership
Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Increased Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Technological Progress in Dental Implants to Drive Growth of the Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market: TMR
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods