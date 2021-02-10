Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 17,500,000 of its ordinary shares at a purchase price of $2.00 per ordinary share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $35.0 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the ongoing review of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen, for pre-commercialization and potential launch activities for oral sulopenem, continued clinical development of sulopenem in additional indications, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares described above are being offered and sold in this offering pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232569) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on July 16, 2019. The offering of the ordinary shares will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the ordinary shares being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or email at placements@hcwco.com.