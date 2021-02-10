Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $34.3 Million Registered Direct Offering

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 35,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.98 per share, which is a premium to market based on applicable Nasdaq “minimum price” rules.

The registered direct offering is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $34.3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including general working capital.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252368), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 4, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions.

Investor Contact

Max Nemmers

investor@assertiotx.com