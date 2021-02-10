 

Equinor fourth quarter 2020 and year end results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 06:44  |  34   |   |   

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of positive USD 0.76 billion and negative USD 0.55 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2020. IFRS net operating income was negative USD 0.99 billion and the IFRS net income was negative USD 2.41 billion, following net impairments of USD 1.30 billion and a write down of USD 0.98 billion related to the Tanzania LNG project.

2020 was characterised by:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Equinor ASA!
Long
Basispreis 137,51€
Hebel 7,35
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 185,80€
Hebel 5,51
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Results impacted by low oil and gas prices
  • Solid operational performance during extraordinary circumstances
  • Positive cash flow in a low-price environment
  • Delivering USD 3.7 billion in capex and cost reductions, well above ambition for the action plan to strengthen financial resilience
  • Progressing and capturing value within renewables
  • Setting ambition to be a net-zero energy company by 2050 to create value as a leader in the energy transition

“Our results are impacted by the market turmoil during the year, but with strong cost improvements and capital discipline we delivered positive net cash flow for the quarter and the full year. During 2020 we have delivered more than 3.7 billion dollars in savings, well above our ambition for the action plan we launched in March to strengthen financial resilience. We are well positioned for value creation and strong cash flow in 2021 and the coming years,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

“I am impressed by how the organisation has responded, delivering strong operational performance and production growth in a long-lasting challenging situation during the pandemic. We are increasing production volumes from Johan Sverdrup even further, and we used our flexibility to have high gas production as gas prices increased in the quarter. In addition, we have started production from Snorre Expansion ahead of time and well below cost estimates,” says Opedal.

“Equinor is committed to ensuring long-term competitiveness and creating value as a leader in the energy transition, setting an ambition to be a net-zero energy company by 2050. During 2020 we delivered significant progress in our renewables portfolio, taking the investment decision for Dogger Bank A and B, winning the largest ever offshore wind award in the US, starting construction at Hywind Tampen and capturing value from transactions. We are also taking actions to optimise within oil and gas, building a more robust portfolio for the future, but resulting in a write down in Tanzania and an impairment related to an operated US onshore asset in the quarter,” says Opedal.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor fourth quarter 2020 and year end results Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of positive USD 0.76 billion and negative USD 0.55 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2020. IFRS net operating income was negative USD 0.99 billion and the IFRS net income was …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:42 Uhr
Equinor sells its US onshore assets in the Bakken
29.01.21
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
21.01.21
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
20.01.21
Equinor ASA: Early Warning Press Release
20.01.21
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
18.01.21
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
40
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)