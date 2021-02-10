Equinor fourth quarter 2020 and year end results

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of positive USD 0.76 billion and negative USD 0.55 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2020. IFRS net operating income was negative USD 0.99 billion and the IFRS net income was negative USD 2.41 billion, following net impairments of USD 1.30 billion and a write down of USD 0.98 billion related to the Tanzania LNG project.

Results impacted by low oil and gas prices

Solid operational performance during extraordinary circumstances

Positive cash flow in a low-price environment

Delivering USD 3.7 billion in capex and cost reductions, well above ambition for the action plan to strengthen financial resilience

Progressing and capturing value within renewables

Setting ambition to be a net-zero energy company by 2050 to create value as a leader in the energy transition

“Our results are impacted by the market turmoil during the year, but with strong cost improvements and capital discipline we delivered positive net cash flow for the quarter and the full year. During 2020 we have delivered more than 3.7 billion dollars in savings, well above our ambition for the action plan we launched in March to strengthen financial resilience. We are well positioned for value creation and strong cash flow in 2021 and the coming years,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

“I am impressed by how the organisation has responded, delivering strong operational performance and production growth in a long-lasting challenging situation during the pandemic. We are increasing production volumes from Johan Sverdrup even further, and we used our flexibility to have high gas production as gas prices increased in the quarter. In addition, we have started production from Snorre Expansion ahead of time and well below cost estimates,” says Opedal.

“Equinor is committed to ensuring long-term competitiveness and creating value as a leader in the energy transition, setting an ambition to be a net-zero energy company by 2050. During 2020 we delivered significant progress in our renewables portfolio, taking the investment decision for Dogger Bank A and B, winning the largest ever offshore wind award in the US, starting construction at Hywind Tampen and capturing value from transactions. We are also taking actions to optimise within oil and gas, building a more robust portfolio for the future, but resulting in a write down in Tanzania and an impairment related to an operated US onshore asset in the quarter,” says Opedal.