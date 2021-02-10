 

algoWatt awarding a contract with an industrial partner to upgrade the monitoring system of a nationwide electricity transmission grid

algoWatt awarding a contract with an industrial partner to upgrade the monitoring system of a nationwide electricity transmission grid

  • algoWatt won the tender in association with a leading global technical and engineering consultancy company in the field of technology and innovation for the energy sector
  • Total consideration of approximately Euro 0.5 million for the re-engineering and consolidation of the WAMS (Wide Area Monitoring System) system, as part of the electricity system defence solutions
  • The contract concerns a technologically highly qualifying work area for one of the most innovative grid monitoring services and for a smarter and more sustainable power transmission

algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), announces that it has been awarded, in a temporary association of companies (ATI) with a leading global technical and engineering consultancy company in the field of technology and innovation for the electricity sector, the first lot of a tender for the "WAMS system re-engineering and consolidation service".
The client is a leading company in the transformation of the electricity market towards European integration and the use of eco-compatible sources, and the awarding of the tender represents for the temporary association of companies (in which algoWatt is the principal) a highly qualifying industrial opportunity from a technological point of view, for one of the most innovative network monitoring services, as part of the evolution of a national electricity grid defence systems.
The total consideration for carrying out the work under the tender is a maximum of approximately Euro 0.5 million.
WAMS (Wide Area Monitoring System) is an extremely high-performance realtime system, the purpose of which is to increase the reliability of electricity transmission with a consequent reduction in the response time of countermeasures in the event of grid disruptions. The system acquires and processes the data collected by the PMU (Phase Monitoring Unit) measuring instruments located in the power stations.
The re-engineering of the service, as well as the revision and consolidation of a new architecture, are strategic for the provision of an increasingly smart and sustainable electricity transmission service, also in anticipation of a significant increase in the number of metering devices in the near future. This is due to the increasingly central role of the data acquired by PMUs in the real-time calculation systems supporting control room operators, and to the fact that the number of users requiring off-line WAMS data is increasing.

