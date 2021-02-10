Q4 20: CONFIRMATION OF THE IMPROVEMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCES Resilience of revenues in an environment still marked by the crisis (+1.6%* vs. Q3 20, -2.3%* vs. Q4 19) Continued discipline in cost management (-3.0% (1) * vs. Q4 19) with a positive jaws effect Cost of risk at 54 basis points resulting from the very good performance of the loan portfolio while including prudent provisioning Underlying Group net income of EUR 631m (EUR 470m on a reported basis)

2020: RESPONSIBLE MANAGEMENT OF THE CRISIS, RESILIENCE OF THE BUSINESSES AND SOLIDITY OF THE BALANCE SHEET

Ongoing support for customers, exceptional mobilisation of employees

Underlying Group net income of EUR 1.4bn (reported result EUR -258m)

Underlying operating expenses of EUR 16.5bn(1) (-5.2%(1) vs. 2019)

Cost of risk contained at 64 basis points (including EUR 1.4bn of provisioning on performing loans, i.e. 41% of the total)

Disciplined capital management: CET1 ratio at 13.4%(2), around 440 basis points above the regulatory requirement)

Payment of a cash dividend calculated in accordance with the maximum authorised by the European Central Bank (ECB) recommendation: EUR 0.55 per share

Share buy-back programme, in Q4 21, for an amount equivalent to the amount assigned to the dividend payment (around EUR 470m, i.e. an impact of around 13 basis points on the Group’s CET1 ratio), subject to the non-renewal of the ECB’s recommendation and the authorisation for its implementation

2021 PRIORITY: DISCIPLINED EXECUTION OF THE STRATEGIC ROADMAP

First year of preparation of the merger of the Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks

Finalisation of the repositioning of Global Markets

Ramping up of growth drivers

Further development of Corporate Social Responsibility dynamics

Increased operational efficiency efforts mainly through the digitalisation of processes

Frédéric Oudéa, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The Q4 results provide further confirmation of the rebound in our businesses observed in Q3 after a beginning of the year marked by the impacts of the COVID crisis. Confident in the quality of our franchises and our balance sheet, drawing on the exceptional commitment of our teams, in H2 we defined ambitious and value-creating strategic trajectories for our businesses, demonstrating our ability to adapt and transform in a durably more uncertain environment. We are therefore entering 2021 with confidence and determination with, as a priority, the execution of our strategic roadmap. Consistent with our raison d’être, we will continue to support our customers in all the transformations accelerated by this crisis, whether they concern the growing use of digital technologies or increased attention to corporate social responsibility issues.”



1. GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS





In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 Change 2020 2019 Change Net banking income 5,838 6,213 -6.0% -2.3%* 22,113 24,671 -10.4% -7.6%* Operating expenses (4,351) (4,503) -3.4% -0.2%* (16,714) (17,727) -5.7% -3.4%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (4,318) (4,595) -6.0% -3.0%* (16,504) (17,411) -5.2% -2.8%* Gross operating income 1,487 1,710 -13.0% -7.8%* 5,399 6,944 -22.2% -18.8%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 1,520 1,618 -6.0% -0.1%* 5,609 7,260 -22.7% -19.5%* Net cost of risk (689) (371) +85.7% +92.4%* (3,306) (1,278) x 2.6 x 2.7* Underlying net cost of risk (1) (669) (371) +80.3% +86.8%* (3,286) (1,260) x 2.6 x 2.7* Operating income 798 1,339 -40.4% -36.4%* 2,093 5,666 -63.1% -61.6%* Underlying operating income(1) 851 1,247 -31.7% -26.8%* 2,323 6,000 -61.3% -59.8%* Net profits or losses from other assets (94) (125) +24.8% +24.9%* (12) (327) +96.3% +96.3%* Underlying net profits or losses from other assets(1) 7 12 -41.7% -40.7%* 166 59 x 2.8 X2.8* Net income from companies accounted for by the equity method 3 (154) n/s n/s 3 (129) n/s n/s Underlying net income from companies accounted for by the equity method(1) 3 4 n/s n/s 3 29 n/s n/s Impairment losses on goodwill 0 0 n/s n/s (684) 0 n/s n/s Income tax (125) (230) -45.7% -46.9%* (1,204) (1,264) -4.8% +9.2%* Reported Group net income 470 654 -28.1%* -17.6%* (258) 3,248 n/s n/s Underlying Group net income(1) 631 875 -27.9% -20.3%* 1,435 4,061 -64.7% -63.9%* ROE 2.4% 3.7% -1.7% 5.0% ROTE 2.7% 5.0% -0.4% 6.2% Underlying ROTE (1) 4.1% 6.2% 1.7% 7.6%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and linearisation of IFRIC 21

Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on February 9th, 2021, under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group’s results for Q4 and approved the results for full-year 2020.

The various restatements enabling the transition from underlying data to published data are presented in the methodology notes (section 10.5).

Net banking income

2020 was impacted by a global health crisis resulting in net banking income for the Group of

EUR 22,113 million, down -7.6%* vs. 2019. After a H1 marked by the effects of the health crisis and the dislocation of businesses, the performance of the three business divisions improved significantly in H2, in a still uncertain environment.

Net banking income (excluding PEL/CEL provision) for French Retail Banking was up +2% in H2 2020 vs. H1, with a full-year contraction of -6.1% vs. 2019. The dynamic rebound in H2 was also observed on International Retail Banking & Financial Services’ revenues (+2.6%* vs. H1 20); its full-year trend was -2.9%*.

There was also a sharp rebound in Global Banking & Investor Solutions’ net banking income in H2 (+17% vs. H1) against the backdrop of the normalisation of market conditions. Revenues were down -12.5% (-11.8%*) in 2020.

Q4 confirmed the improvement in revenues observed in Q3, despite the worsening health crisis in several regions. The three business divisions contributed to the growth in the Group’s net banking income which came to EUR 5,838 million, up +1.6%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates vs. Q3 20.

Operating expenses

Underlying operating expenses were substantially lower in 2020 at EUR 16,504 million (-5.2% vs. 2019, -2.8%*), in line with the full-year target.

Operating expenses included a EUR 210 million restructuring charge recognised in Q4 and as a result came to EUR 16,714 million, down -5.7% vs. 2019 (-3.4%*). They included a EUR 316 million restructuring provision in 2019.

All the Group’s businesses contributed to this decline: French Retail Banking’s costs were down -4.9% vs. 2019, those of International Retail Banking & Financial Services fell by -9.6% in 2020 and those of Global Banking & Investor Solutions by -8.7%.

The Group is committed to a decline in its underlying operating expenses as from 2023 (vs. 2020). Several initiatives, already launched, will contribute to this process with benefits already expected in 2022 (a decline in underlying costs of around EUR 450 million in Global Markets between now and 2022/2023 and around EUR 450 million in French Retail Banking by 2025 - with around 80% already expected to be achieved in 2024 - as well as additional reductions expected in particular following the finalisation of remediation efforts and the industrialisation of processes).

In 2021, the Group intends to continue to strictly manage its costs and is aiming for a positive jaws effect with costs slightly higher.

Underlying operating expenses totalled EUR 4,318 million in Q4 20, down -6.0% vs. Q4 19, after restatement of a restructuring charge of EUR 210 million and an IFRIC 21 adjustment charge of EUR -177 million. Underlying operating expenses were down -3% when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates, enabling a positive jaws effect.

Cost of risk

The commercial cost of risk amounted to 64 basis points in 2020, representing a net cost of risk of EUR 3,306 million (vs. EUR 1,278 million in 2019). This rise can be attributed primarily to an increase in provisions in respect of performing loans (classified in Stage 1 and Stage 2) for a total amount of EUR 1,367 million, including an impact of EUR 1,010 million related to the review of macro-economic scenarios.

The gross doubtful outstandings ratio remained at low levels throughout the year and amounted to 3.3%(1) at December 31st 2020 (3.1% at December 31st 2019). The Group’s gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings stood at 52%(2) at December 31st 2020 (56% at December 31st 2019).

In Q4, the commercial cost of risk stood at 54 basis points (40 basis points in Q3 20 and 29 basis points in Q4 19). The net cost of risk of EUR 689 million includes provisions related to loans classified in performing (Stage 1 and Stage 2) for a total amount of EUR 367 million.

The total amount of repayment moratoriums, within the meaning of the EBA definition, granted at end-September 2020 was around EUR 35 billion, with around EUR 5 billion still in force at December 31st 2020. Of the total repayment moratoriums granted at 31 December 2020, 2.2% were classified in Stage 3 (credit-impaired loans).

NPL ratio calculated according to the new EBA methodology Ratio between the amount of provisions on doubtful outstandings and the amount of these same outstandings.





The Group also granted EUR 19 billion of State-guaranteed loans in all geographies o/w EUR 18 billion in France. Net exposure of the Group on State-guaranteed loans in France (“PGE”) is around EUR 2 billion. At 31 December 2020, 2.3% of State-guaranteed loans are classified in Stage 3 (non-performing loans).

The Group expects a lower commercial cost of risk in 2021 than in 2020.

Net profits or losses from other assets

Net profits or losses from other assets totalled EUR -12 million in 2020 and EUR -94 million in Q4 20.

Group net income

In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 2020 2019 Reported Group net income 470 654 (258) 3,248 Underlying Group net income(1) 631 875 1,435 4,061





In % Q4 20 Q4 19 2020 2019 ROTE (reported) 2.7% 5.0% -0.4% 6.2% Underlying ROTE(1) 4.1% 6.2% 1.7% 7.6%

Distribution to shareholders

The Board of Directors has decided to propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.55 per share in cash to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 18th, 2021, in accordance with the methodology recommended by the European Central Bank (ECB). The dividend will be detached on May 25th, 2021 and paid on May 27th, 2021.

The Group intends to launch a share buy-back programme, in Q4 2021, for an amount equivalent to the amount assigned to the dividend payment (around EUR 470m, i.e. an impact of around 13 basis points on the Group’s CET1 ratio), subject to the non-renewal of the ECB’s recommendation and the authorisation for its implementation. The fully loaded pro forma ratio would be 13% at end-December 2020 (phased-in pro-forma ratio of 13.3%).

Additional information

Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on January 14th, 2021, decided to submit to the May 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders that will approve the financial statements for the 2023 financial year, the appointment of the firms KPMG and PwC as from January 1st, 2024 as statutory auditors for a 6-year term to replace the firms Deloitte and EY, whose terms of office will expire and can no longer be renewed in accordance with legal provisions. This decision follows a tender process managed under the supervision of the audit and internal control committee. The committee interviewed all the candidates and made its choice independently of the management. It presented the possible different choices to the Board of Directors before formulating its proposal.







2. THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Group shareholders’ equity totalled EUR 61.7 billion at December 31st, 2020. Net asset value per share was EUR 62.3 and tangible net asset value per share was EUR 54.8.

The consolidated balance sheet totalled EUR 1,462 billion at December 31st, 2020. The net amount of customer loan outstandings at December 31st, 2020, including lease financing, was EUR 440 billion (EUR 430 billion at December 31st, 2019) – excluding assets and securities purchased under resale agreements. At the same time, customer deposits amounted to EUR 451 billion, vs. EUR 410 billion at December 31st, 2019 (excluding assets and securities sold under repurchase agreements).

At end-December 2020, the parent company had issued EUR 34.3 billion of medium/long-term debt (including EUR 3.9 billion of pre-financing for the 2021 programme), having an average maturity of 5.4 years and an average spread of 59 basis points (vs. the 6-month midswap, excluding subordinated debt). The subsidiaries had issued EUR 2.9 billion. At December 31st, 2020, the Group had issued a total of EUR 37.2 billion of medium/long-term debt. The LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) was well above regulatory requirements at 149% at end-December 2020 (153% on average for the quarter), vs. 119% at end-December 2019. At the same time, the NSFR (Net Stable Funding Ratio) was over 100% at end December 2020.

The Group’s risk-weighted assets (RWA) amounted to EUR 352.4 billion at December 31st, 2020 (vs. EUR 345.0 billion at end-December 2019) according to CRR/CRD4 rules. Risk-weighted assets in respect of credit risk represent 81.7% of the total, at EUR 287.9 billion, up 1.9% vs. December 31st, 2019.

At December 31st, 2020, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.4% (or around 440 basis points above the regulatory requirement). The CET1 ratio at December 31st, 2020 includes an effect of +28 basis points for phasing of the IFRS 9 impact. Excluding this effect, the fully-loaded ratio amounts to 13.2%. The Tier 1 ratio stood at 15.7%(1) at end-December 2020 (15.1% at end-December 2019) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.9%(1) (18.3% at end-December 2019).

The Group aims to operate with a CET1 ratio more than 200 basis points above the regulatory requirement, including after the entry into force of the regulation finalising the Basel III reform whose impact is expected to be around EUR 39 billion(2) as from 2023, or around 115 basis points(3)

In 2021, the CET1 ratio is expected to be at a level significantly higher than 200 basis points above the regulatory requirement.

The leverage ratio stood at 4.7%(1) at December 31st, 2020 (4.3% at end-December 2019).

With a level of 30.6%(1) of RWA and 9.2%(1) of leveraged exposure at end-December 2020, the Group’s TLAC ratio is above the FSB’s requirements for 2020. At December 31st, 2020, the Group was also above its MREL requirements of 8.51% of the TLOF(4) (which, in December 2017, represented a level of 24.4% of RWA), which were used as a reference for the SRB calibration.

The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) Fitch Ratings - long-term rating “A-”, stable outlook, senior preferred debt rating “A”, short-term rating “F1”; (ii) Moody’s – long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A1”, stable outlook, short-term rating “P-1”; (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, negative outlook, short-term rating “A-1”.

3. FRENCH RETAIL BANKING





In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 Change 2020 2019 Change Net banking income 1,845 1,957 -5.7% 7,315 7,746 -5.6% Net banking income excl. PEL/CEL 1,870 1,969 -5.0% 7,381 7,863 -6.1% Operating expenses (1,443) (1,491) -3.2% (5,418) (5,700) -4.9% Gross operating income 402 466 -13.7% 1,897 2,046 -7.3% Net cost of risk (276) (149) +85.2% (1,097) (467) X2.3 Operating income 126 317 -60.3% 800 1,579 -49.3% Reported Group net income 104 230 -54.8% 666 1,131 -41.1% RONE 3.7% 8.2% 5.8% 10.0% Underlying RONE (1) 3.5% 9.3% 6.2% 11.1%

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 and PEL/CEL provision

After the substantial impact of the lockdown on activity at the beginning of the year, French Retail Banking’s commercial performance continued to improve in Q4.

The brands continued to expand their activity in the core businesses

French Retail Banking continued to support the economy, accompanying individual, corporate and professional customers.

In the Corporate and Professional customers segment, the Bank supported its customers in France primarily through granting State Guaranteed Loans (PGE), for which it received more than 98,200 applications for a total disbursed amount of EUR 18 billion.

Life insurance saw its inflow grow by +7.5% vs. Q3 20, with the unit-linked share accounting for 39% of new business in Q4 20. Property/casualty premiums and protection insurance delivered good performances, with premiums up +3.9% vs. 2019. The number of personal protection policies was up +5.3% vs. 2019.

Private Banking’s net inflow remained buoyant at EUR 553 million in Q4 20 and EUR 2.5 billion in 2020.

Boursorama consolidated its position as the leading online bank in France, with more than 2.6 million clients at end-December 2020. Client onboarding at Boursorama reached a record level, with around 590,000 new clients in 2020 including around 192,000 in Q4 20. Housing loan production experienced strong growth of +22% vs. Q4 19, with a record level in Q4 20. In addition, the number of stock market orders tripled compared to 2019.

Average investment loan outstandings (including leases), rose 25.0% vs. Q4 19 to EUR 88.9 billion (+2.3% excluding State Guaranteed Loans). Average outstanding loans to individuals were up 2.8% at EUR 123.2 billion, bolstered by housing loans which were up +3.5% vs. Q4 19.

Private Banking’s assets under management totalled EUR 70.4 billion at end-December 2020.

Average outstanding balance sheet deposits(1) were 15.1% higher than in Q4 19 at EUR 242.6 billion, still driven by sight deposits (+18.7% vs. Q4 19).

As a result, the average loan/deposit ratio stood at 92% in Q4 20 vs. 96% in Q4 19.

Net banking income excluding PEL/CEL

2020: revenues (excluding PEL/CEL) totalled EUR 7,381 million, down -6.1% vs. 2019, reflecting the effects of Covid-19 and the low interest rate environment. Net interest income (excluding PEL/CEL) was 3.6%(1) lower and commissions declined by -5.7%(1).

Q4 20: revenues (excluding PEL/CEL) totalled EUR 1,870 million, up +0.7% vs. Q3 20 and down -5.0% vs. Q4 19.

Net interest income (excluding PEL/CEL) was 4.2%(1) lower than in Q4 19 against a backdrop of low interest rates and a sharp rise in deposits. However, it picked up compared to Q3 20 (+0.4%(1)).

Commissions were 3.3%(1) lower than in Q4 19 but picked up compared to Q3 20 (+2.5%(1)), with a gradual recovery in financial and service commissions.

Operating expenses

2020: operating expenses were lower at EUR 5,418 million (-4.9% vs. 2019 and -5.5% excluding Boursorama). The cost to income ratio (restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 73.4%.

Q4 20: operating expenses were lower at EUR 1,443 million (-3.2% vs. Q4 19), illustrating the Group’s work on costs. The cost to income ratio (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 78.9%.

Cost of risk

2020: the commercial cost of risk amounted to EUR 1,097 million or 52 basis points, higher than in 2019 (year in which it amounted to EUR 467 million or 24bp), divided between EUR 646 million of S1/S2 provisioning and EUR 451 million of S3 (non-performing loans) provisioning.

Q4 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to EUR 276 million or 50 basis points. It corresponds to EUR 236 million of S1/S2 (performing/underperforming loans) provisioning and EUR 41 million of S3 (non-performing loans) provisioning.

Contribution to Group net income

2020: the contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 666 million (-41.1% vs. 2019). RONE (restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 6.2% in 2020.

Q4 20: the contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 104 million. RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 3.5% and excluding Boursorama, French Retail Banking’s adjusted RONE stood at 5.0%.

4. INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES





In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 Change 2020 2019 Change Net banking income 1,919 2,077 -7.6% +0.3%* 7,524 8,373 -10.1% -2.9%* Operating expenses (1,018) (1,141) -10.8% -2.4%* (4,142) (4,581) -9.6% -1.6%* Gross operating income 901 936 -3.7% +3.6%* 3,382 3,792 -10.8% -4.5%* Net cost of risk (287) (158) +81.6% +94.1%* (1,265) (588) x 2.2 x 2.3 Operating income 614 778 -21.1% -15.0%* 2,117 3,204 -33.9% -29.2%* Net profits or losses from other assets 6 1 x 6.0 x 7.9 15 3 x 5.0 x 5.5 Reported Group net income 376 463 -18.8%* -11.7%* 1,304 1,955 -33.3%* -27.1%* RONE 14.9% 17.3% 12.4% 17.7% Underlying RONE (1) 14.3% 16.8% 12.4% 17.9%

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 and the restructuring provision of EUR 34 million in 2019 (including EUR 5 million in Q4 19)

In International Retail Banking, there was further confirmation of the rebound observed in H2 on loan and deposit production, despite the new lockdown measures in Q4. Outstanding loans totalled

EUR 85.9 billion. They rose +2.5%* vs. end-December 2019 (-2.8% at current structure and exchange rates given, in particular, the disposal of SG Antilles and the currency effect in Russia). Outstanding deposits climbed +8.8%* (+2.0% at current structure and exchange rates) vs. December 2019, to

EUR 79.6 billion.

For the Europe scope, outstanding loans were up +2.8%* vs. December 2019 at EUR 54.9 billion (+1.0% at current structure and exchange rates), driven by the Czech Republic (+4.6%*, +1.2%) and to a lesser extent Western Europe (+2.0%). Outstanding deposits were up +8.2%* (+5.3% at current structure and exchange rates), with a healthy momentum in the Czech Republic (+8.9%*, +5.4%).

In Russia, outstanding loans rose +2.7%* at constant exchange rates (-21.5% at current exchange rates) while outstanding deposits climbed +13.7%* (-13.0% at current exchange rates).

In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, outstanding loans rose +1.8%* (or

-2.7%) vs. December 2019. Outstanding deposits enjoyed a strong momentum, up +7.9%* (+3.4%).

In the Insurance business, the life insurance savings business saw outstandings increase +0.5%* vs. December 2019. There was confirmation of a recovery in gross life insurance inflow (+43% vs.

Q3 20), with the good composition of inflow (46% of unit-linked products in Q4 20). Protection insurance increased +1.6%* vs. 2019 and +5.5%* vs. Q4 19. This growth was driven partially by an 11.0%* increase in property/casualty premiums vs. Q4 19 (+9.9%* vs. 2019) and to a lesser extent by a rise in personal protection premiums (+1.9%* vs. Q4 19, -3.3%* vs. 2019). In France, protection premiums were 8%* higher than in Q4 19.

Financial Services to Corporates delivered a resilient commercial performance. The number of contracts for Operational Vehicle Leasing and Fleet Management was stable vs. end-December 2019, at 1.76 million contracts at end-December 2020. Equipment Finance’s outstanding loans were slightly lower (-0.8%*) vs. end-December 2019, at EUR 14.1 billion (excluding factoring).





Net banking income

Revenues amounted to EUR 7,524 million in 2020, down -2.9%* (-10.1%) vs. 2019. Net banking income amounted to EUR 1,919 million in Q4 20, up +0.3%* (-7.6%) vs. Q4 19. The increase of +4.1%* vs. Q3 20 illustrates the recovery in activity.

In International Retail Banking, net banking income totalled EUR 4,902 million in 2020, down -3.4%* (-12.3%) vs. 2019, marked in particular by reduced activity due to the lockdowns and a fall in net interest income in the Czech Republic and Romania, in conjunction with the decline in rates.

Net banking income amounted to EUR 1,236 million in Q4 20, down -3.5%* vs. Q4 19, excluding the structure effect and the currency effect (-11.2%). In Europe, revenues were down -5.9%* (-11.7%) impacted primarily by the rates in the Czech Republic and Romania in H1. However, activity remained dynamic in consumer credit, with stable revenues vs. Q4 19. Revenues (-2.5%*, -24.3%) held up well for SG Russia(1) despite the lockdown measures and a decline in rates, with particularly dynamic activity in housing loans (production up +18%* vs. Q4 19). Revenues were up +0.9%* (-3.0%) in Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories vs. Q4 19, with a confirmed recovery in commissions. Revenues were higher in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 (+3%* vs. 2019).

The Insurance business saw net banking income decline by -2.1%*vs.2019, to EUR 887 million. When adjusted for the contribution to the solidarity fund in France, net banking income was down -0.9%* vs. 2019, illustrating a resilient financial performance. Gross inflow was of good quality in 2020, with the unit-linked share accounting for 44%. Net banking income was up +1.1%* (+0.9%) in Q4 20 vs. Q4 19, at EUR 224 million. The second half of 2020 was marked primarily by a rebound in gross life insurance inflow. Moreover, gross inflow continued to be of good quality, with the unit-linked contracts share accounting for 46% in Q4 20.

Financial Services to Corporates’ net banking income was down -2.1%* (-7.3%) in 2020, at

EUR 1,735 million. However, in 2020, ALD posted a used car sale result (EUR 201 per unit) above the guidance, while margins were higher in Equipment Finance. Financial Services to Corporates’ net banking income came to EUR 459 million in Q4 20, up +11.8%* (-0.9%) vs. Q4 19.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses were down -1.6%* (-9.6%) vs. 2019. When restated for restructuring costs related to the simplification of the head office (EUR 34 million in 2019), the tax on financial assets in Romania (EUR 16 million in 2019) and the contribution to COVID guarantee funds in the Mediterranean Basin (EUR 15 million in 2020), operating expenses were 0.8%* lower than in 2019.

Operating expenses were down -2.4%* (-10.8%) in Q4 20 vs. Q4 19. When restated for the tax in Romania, operating expenses were 0.9%* lower, reflecting control of costs.

The cost to income ratio stood at 55.1% in 2020 and 53.0% in Q4 20.

In International Retail Banking, operating expenses were down -1.4%* (-10.8%) vs. 2019 and down

-4.3%* (-12.8% at current structure and exchange rates) vs. Q4 19 which included the tax in Romania. For the SG Russia(1) scope, the rationalisation of the network and pooling initiatives helped optimise costs (-8.6%* in Q4 20 vs. Q4 19) and gross operating income (+10.9%* vs. Q4 19). For the Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories scope, costs were lower (-1.8%* vs. Q4 19).

In the Insurance business, operating expenses rose +2.5%* (+2.0%) vs. 2019 to EUR 356 million and were slightly higher +0.5%*, (0.0%) than in Q4 19, in conjunction with efforts to control costs.

In Financial Services to Corporates, operating expenses were down -0.3%* (-6.5%) vs. 2019 and were 4.4%* higher than in Q4 19 (-5.7%).

Cost of risk

2020: the cost of risk amounted to 96 basis points (or EUR 1,265 million). It was 43 basis points in 2019. The estimate of expected credit losses in Stage 1 and Stage 2 amounts to EUR 389 million.

Q4 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to 89 basis points in Q4 20 (or EUR 287 million), vs. 102 basis points in Q3 20, and 46 basis points in Q4 19. The Q4 cost of risk includes EUR 79 million for the estimate of expected credit losses in Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Contribution to Group net income

The contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 1,304 million in 2020 (-27.1%*, -33.3% vs. 2019) and EUR 376 million in Q4 20 (-11.7%*, -18.8% vs. Q4 19).

Underlying RONE stood at the high level of 12.4% in 2020, vs. 17.9% in 2019 and 14.3% in Q4 20 vs. 16.8% in Q4 19 (with RONE of 10.0% in International Retail Banking and 20.0% in financial services and insurance).







5. GLOBAL BANKING & INVESTOR SOLUTIONS





In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 Change 2020 2019 Change Net banking income 2,072 2,186 -5.2% -2.7%* 7,613 8,704 -12.5% -11.8%* Operating expenses (1,688) (1,773) -4.8% -2.3%* (6,713) (7,352) -8.7% -7.9%* Gross operating income 384 413 -7.0% -4.5%* 900 1,352 -33.4% -33.0%* Net cost of risk (104) (66) +57.6% +64.5%* (922) (206) x 4.5 x 4.5 Operating income 280 347 -19.3% -17.3%* (22) 1,146 n/s n/s Reported Group net income 280 291 -3.8%* -1.6%* 57 958 -94.1%* -94.0%* RONE 7.8% 8.3% 0.4% 6.3% Underlying RONE (1) 9.0% 6.5% 1.3% 7.4%

(1) Adjusted for restructuring charges in 2020 (EUR 157m), the restructuring provision in 2019 (EUR 227m) and the linearisation of IFRIC 21

Net banking income

2020: Global Banking & Investor Solutions’ revenues were down -12.5% vs. 2019. When restated for the impact of restructuring in Global Markets in 2019 and the revaluation of SIX securities (EUR +66 million), they were down -10.0%.

Q4 20: net banking income was down -5.2% (-2.7%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates) at EUR 2,072 million vs. Q4 19 and rebounded +1.9% (+2.4%*) vs. Q3 20.

In 2020, a strategic review carried out by the Group of its Global Markets business contributed to reducing the risk profile on equity and credit structured products in order to reduce the sensitivity of Global Markets’ revenues to market dislocations. A cost reduction plan was also launched in 2020, with the objective of an expected net reduction of around EUR 450 million between now and 2022-2023.

In Global Markets & Investor Services, revenues were down -20.1% (-19.3%*) in 2020 vs. 2019, at EUR 4,164 million, after a H1 impacted by the health crisis. When restated for the impact of restructuring in Global Markets in 2019 and the revaluation of SIX securities, they were down -16.9%*.

Net banking income totalled EUR 1,160 million in Q4 20, down -10.8% (-8.2%*) vs. Q4 19.

The performance of Fixed Income & Currency activities was up +14.9% in 2020 vs. 2019 (+21.3% when restated for the impact of activities discontinued in 2019), with revenues of EUR 2,292 million. They were driven by a healthy commercial momentum and particularly favourable market conditions in H1, in all regions. They normalised in H2 2020.

In Q4 20, Fixed Income & Currency activities were hit by a slowdown in client activity, in rate activities and the compression of short-term financing spreads in financing activities. Credit’s good performance failed to offset the overall decline in revenues of -16.2% vs. Q4 19.

Equity activities’ net banking income was down -49.0% in 2020 vs. 2019, at EUR 1,275 million, with structured products hard hit by the market dislocation in H1. Losses were mitigated by the increased revenues for listed products and equity flow products. Revenues rebounded in H2, in a normalising market environment. The integration of EMC activities was successfully finalised in Q1 20.

Q4 20 provided further confirmation of the improvement in revenues observed in Q3 20, with net banking income up +11.5% (-6.9% vs. Q4 19) and in particular a gradual recovery in structured products. Flow & hedging activities enjoyed strong volumes over the quarter and the Asia region performed well in all products.

Securities Services’ assets under custody amounted to EUR 4,315 billion at end-December 2020, slightly lower (-0.3%) than at end-September 2020. Over the same period, assets under administration were up +4.1% at EUR 638 billion.

Securities Services’ revenues totalled EUR 597 million in 2020, down -12.2% (when restated for the revaluation of SIX securities) vs. 2019 (-16.4% on a reported basis). They were down -9.5% in Q4 20 vs. Q4 19, at EUR 153 million.

Financing & Advisory revenues totalled EUR 2,546 million in 2020, up +0.6%* vs. 2019 (stable at current structure and exchange rates), with the strengthening of the franchises and ongoing support for clients during this challenging year. Investment Banking performed particularly well, benefiting from a high level of issues in the debt and equity capital markets and buoyant acquisition financing activity.

Financing & Advisory enjoyed solid net banking income of EUR 681 million in Q4 20, increasing by +9.0%* vs. Q4 19 (+5.9% at current structure and exchange rates) and rebounding by +18.3%* vs.

Q3 20. This increase reflects the good performance of asset financing activities, the Asset Backed Products platform and the recovery in Global Transaction and Payment Services. Investment Banking revenues continued to grow in Q4 20.

Asset and Wealth Management’s net banking income totalled EUR 903 million in 2020, down -4.6% vs. 2019 (-1.3% when restated for the revaluation of SIX securities). It was 4.9% lower in Q4 20 than in Q4 19.

Lyxor’s net banking income amounted to EUR 207 million in 2020, up +3.5% vs. 2019, driven by a high level of performance fees. It rebounded by +20.8% in Q4 20 vs. Q3 20 (+12.3% vs. Q4 19), with growth in the Active Management segment. Lyxor confirmed its leadership position in the Green Bond segment in 2020 and enhanced its ESG ETF offering. Lyxor’s assets under management totalled EUR 140 billion at end-December 2020, up +5.9% vs. Q4 19.

Private Banking’s performance was lower in 2020 (-2.4%, when restated for the revaluation of SIX securities) vs. 2019, with net banking income of EUR 678 million. Revenues were hit by pressures on interest margins despite stable commercial revenues. Net banking income was 10.5% lower in Q4 20 than in Q4 19.

Assets under management were up +2.0% in Q4 20, at EUR 116 billion. Net inflow totalled EUR 1.7 billion in 2020, driven by France.

Operating expenses

2020: underlying operating expenses (restated for the restructuring provision recognised in Q2 19 for EUR 227 million and the restructuring charge recognised in Q4 20 for EUR 157 million, related to the new EUR 450 million cost savings plan between now and 2022/2023), were substantially lower (-7.2%*) than in 2019. This decline reflects the successful cost savings plan (EUR 500 million) implemented in Global Banking & Investor Solutions in 2018. They were down -7.9%* on a reported basis.

Q4 20: underlying operating expenses were down -9.7%* (-2.3%* on a reported basis) vs. Q4 19, with a positive jaws effect in Q4 20.

Net cost of risk

2020: the cost of risk amounted to 57 basis points (or EUR 922 million) vs. 13 basis points in 2019. It includes EUR 310 million of S1/S2 provisioning and EUR 612 million of S3 (non-performing loans) provisioning.

Q4 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to 28 basis points (or EUR 104 million), vs. 14 basis points in Q3 20 and 17 basis points in Q4 19. It includes EUR 26 million of S1/S2 (performing/underperforming loans) provisioning and EUR 77 million of S3 (credit-impaired loans) provisioning.

Contribution to Group net income

2020: the underlying contribution to Group net income (after linearisation of IFRIC 21 and adjusted for restructuring charges in 2020 and the restructuring provision in 2019) came to EUR 183 million.

Q4 20: the underlying contribution to Group net income amounted to EUR 320 million, up +46%* vs. Q4 19.

Underlying RONE stood at 1.3% in 2020 vs. 7.4% in 2019 and 9.0% in Q4 20 vs. 6.5% in Q4 19.

6. CORPORATE CENTRE





In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 2020 2019 Net banking income 2 (7) (339) (152) Operating expenses (202) (98) (441) (94) Underlying operating expenses (162) (110) (388) (94) Gross operating income (200) (105) (780) (246) Underlying gross operating income (160) (117) (727) (246) Net cost of risk (22) 2 (22) (17) Net profits or losses from other assets (105) (145) (185) (394) Impairment losses on goodwill - - (684) - Net income from companies accounted for by the equity method (1) (155) 0 (152) Reported Group net income (290) (330) (2,285) (796)

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21

The Corporate Centre includes:

the property management of the Group’s head office,

the Group’s equity portfolio,

the Treasury function for the Group,

certain costs related to cross-functional projects and certain costs incurred by the Group and not re-invoiced to the businesses.

The Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR 2 million in Q4 20 vs. EUR -7 million in

Q4 19 and EUR -339 million in 2020 vs. EUR -152 million in 2019. In 2020, it includes notably the change in fair value of financial instruments corresponding to economic hedges of financial debt but that do not meet IFRS hedge accounting criteria.

Operating expenses totalled EUR -202 million in Q4 20 vs. EUR -98 million in Q4 19. They amounted to EUR

-441 million in 2020 vs. EUR -94 million in 2019 (which included an operating tax adjustment for EUR +241 million). In 2020, they include a restructuring charge of EUR 53 million recorded in Q4 20.

Gross operating income totalled EUR -200 million in Q4 20 vs. EUR -105 million in Q4 19 and EUR -780 million in 2020 vs. EUR -246 million in 2019.

Net profits or losses from other assets amounted to EUR -105 million in Q4 20 vs. EUR -145 million in Q4 19 and EUR -185 million in 2020 vs. EUR -394 million in 2019 related to the application of IFRS 5 as part of the implementation of the Group’s refocusing plan (in 2020, EUR -101 million in respect of the disposal of SG Finans and EUR -69 million for the finalisation of the disposal of Societe Generale de Banque aux Antilles).

Net income from companies accounted for by the equity method is nil in 2020. In 2019, it included an impairment of EUR -158 million corresponding to the Group’s entire minority stake (16.8%) in SG de Banque au Liban.

In 2020, the review of Global Markets & Investor Services’ financial trajectory led to the impairment of the associated goodwill for EUR -684 million and deferred tax assets for EUR -650 million.

The Corporate Centre’s contribution to Group net income was EUR -290 million in Q4 20 vs. EUR -330 million in Q4 19 and EUR -2,285 million in 2020 vs. EUR -796 million in 2019.

7. OUTLOOK

The Group is aiming for a decline in underlying operating expenses in relation to 2020, as from 2023. In 2021, it will maintain strict discipline and target a positive jaws effect against the backdrop of an improvement in the economic outlook with a slight increase in its costs.

The 2021 cost of risk is expected to be lower than in 2020.

The Group aims to operate with a CET1 ratio more than 200 basis points above the regulatory requirement, including after the entry into force of the regulation finalising the Basel III reform whose impact is expected to be around EUR 39 billion(1) as from 2023, or around 115 basis points(2)

In 2021, the CET1 ratio is expected to be at a level significantly higher than 200 basis points above the regulatory requirement.

Regarding its distribution policy for the 2021 financial year, the Board of Directors has confirmed the objective defined before the outbreak of the COVID crisis, i.e. a payout ratio of 50% of underlying Group net income(3) , which may include a share buy-back component (up to 10%)(4) ; the dividend component being paid in cash.

Finally, the Group will present its Global Banking & Investor Solutions’ strategy to the market on May 10th, 2021 and its focus on CSR in H2.

8. CONCLUSION

The year 2020 will have been marked by a global health crisis, the economic and social (confinements and curfews) consequences have affected the Group's business, particularly in the first half of the year. With a significant improvement in H2 (+11% in H2 20 vs. H1 20), the Group’s full-year revenues totalled EUR 22,113 million, down -7.6%* (vs. 2019), confirming the relevance of its diversified business model, the resilience of its franchises and its ability to generate capital.

In this challenging environment, the Group achieved all its financial targets in terms of costs (underlying operating expenses of EUR 16.5 billion), cost of risk (64 basis points, below the target of 70 basis points) and capital (CET1 ratio of 13.4%, i.e. above 12%).

More generally, the Group demonstrated its ability to manage this crisis responsibly throughout the year, by playing its role with its employees, customers and communities.

Moreover, this crisis has proved to be an accelerator of societal trends that the Group had already identified as a priority: Corporate Social Responsibility and digital technology. In 2020, the Group achieved a new milestone in terms of the energy transition by becoming the No. 2 globally in renewable energy financing and No. 1 on the advisory component. Moreover, the Board of Directors has validated a binding objective: the Group’s governing bodies will have to include at least 30% women by 2023, ensuring compliance with this objective both in the businesses and the functions. More generally, the Group’s extra-financial ratings are among the leaders in the banking sector: highest rating (A1+) assigned by the extra-financial rating agency Vigeo Eiris, position in the first decile of the ISS ESG ranking (C+ Prime), top 14% in the bank MSCI ranking (AA) and first decile of the RobecoSAM ranking with a place of 25th worldwide, after being ranked 1st worldwide on environmental issues in 2019.

In 2021, the Group shall remain fully committed to its priorities (i) its customers (ii) maintaining strict cost discipline, managing the cost of risk and the allocation of capital, (iii) creating value for its shareholders.

9. 2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2021 Financial communication calendar



May 6th, 2021 First quarter 2021 results

May 18th, 2021 General Meeting

May 25th, 2021 Dividend detachment

May 27th, 2021 Dividend payment

August 3rd, 2021 Second quarter and first half 2021 results

November 4th, 2021 Third quarter and nine-month 2021 results





The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, IFRIC 21 adjustment, (commercial) cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets, tangible net assets, and the amounts serving as a basis for the different restatements carried out (in particular the transition from published data to underlying data) are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.







This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the targets and strategies of the Societe Generale Group.

These forward-looking statements are based on a series of assumptions, both general and specific, in particular the application of accounting principles and methods in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted in the European Union, as well as the application of existing prudential regulations.

These forward-looking statements have also been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment. The Group may be unable to:

- anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business and to appraise their potential consequences;

- evaluate the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those provided in this document and the related presentation.

Therefore, although Societe Generale believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, in particular in the Covid-19 crisis context, including matters not yet known to it or its management or not currently considered material, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, overall trends in general economic activity and in Societe Generale’s markets in particular, regulatory and prudential changes, and the success of Societe Generale’s strategic, operating and financial initiatives.

More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect Societe Generale’s financial results can be found in the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Investors are advised to take into account factors of uncertainty and risk likely to impact the operations of the Group when considering the information contained in such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, Societe Generale does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal.

10. APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA

GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS

In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 Change 2020 2019 Change French Retail Banking 104 230 -54.8% 666 1,131 -41.1% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 376 463 -18.8% 1,304 1,955 -33.3% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 280 291 -3.8% 57 958 -94.1% Core Businesses 760 984 -22.8% 2 027 4,044 -49.9% Corporate Centre (290) (330) +12.1% (2,285) (796) n/s Group 470 654 -28.1% (258) 3,248 n/s

CHANGES Q4 20/Q3 20 – NET BANKING INCOME, OPERATING EXPENSES AND GROSS OPERATING INCOME

Net Banking Income (in EURm) Q4 20 Q3 20 Change French Retail Banking 1,845 1,836 +0.5% +0.5%* International Retail Banking and Financial Services 1,919 1,891 +1.5% +4.1%* Global Banking and Investor Solutions 2,072 2,034 +1.9% +2.4%* Corporate Centre 2 48 -95.8% -95.6%* Group 5,838 5,809 +0.5% +1.6%*





Operating Expenses (in EURm) Q4 20 Q3 20 Change French Retail Banking (1,443) (1,292) +11.7% +11.7%* International Retail Banking and Financial Services (1,018) (999) +1.9% +4.1%* Global Banking and Investor Solutions (1,688) (1,478) +14.2% +14.7%* Corporate Centre (202) (56) x3.6 x3.6* Group (4,351) (3,825) +13.8% +14.6%*





Gross operating income (in EURm) Q4 20 Q3 20 Change French Retail Banking 402 544 -26.1% -26.1%* International Retail Banking and Financial Services 901 892 +1.0% +4.1%* Global Banking and Investor Solutions 384 556 -30.9% -30.3%* Corporate Centre (200) (8) n/s n/s* Group 1,487 1,984 -25.1% -23.7%*





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Cash, due from central banks 168,179 102,311 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 429,458 385,739 Hedging derivatives 20,667 16,837 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 52,060 53,256 Securities at amortised cost 15,635 12,489 Due from banks at amortised cost 53,380 56,366 Customer loans at amortised cost 448,761 450,244 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk 378 401 Investment of insurance activities 166,854 164,938 Tax assets 5,001 5,779 Other assets 67,341 68,045 Non-current assets held for sale 6 4,507 Investments accounted for using the equity method 100 112 Tangible and intangible assets* 30,088 30,844 Goodwill 4,044 4,627 Total 1,461,952 1,356,495





31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Central banks 1,489 4,097 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 390,247 364,129 Hedging derivatives 12,461 10,212 Debt securities issued 138,957 125,168 Due to banks 135,571 107,929 Customer deposits 456,059 418,612 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk 7,696 6,671 Tax liabilities 1,223 1,409 Other liabilities* 84,937 85,254 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 1,333 Liabilities related to insurance activities contracts 146,126 144,259 Provisions 4,775 4,387 Subordinated debts 15,432 14,465 Total liabilities 1,394,973 1,287,925 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity, Group share Issued common stocks and capital reserves 22,333 21,969 Other equity instruments 9,295 9,133 Retained earnings 32,076 29,558 Net income (258) 3,248 Sub-total 63,446 63,908 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses (1,762) (381) Sub-total equity, Group share 61,684 63,527 Non-controlling interests 5,295 5,043 Total equity 66,979 68,570 Total 1,461,952 1,356,495

*The amount has been restated compared with the published financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 following the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) decisions on 26 November 2019 related to IFRS 16.







11. APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY

1 – The financial information presented in respect of the fourth quarter and 2020 was examined by the Board of Directors on February 9th, 2021 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. This information has not been audited.

2 – Net banking income

The pillars’ net banking income is defined on page 43 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. The terms “Revenues” or “Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar’s net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.

3 – Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the “Operating Expenses” as presented in note 8.1 to the Group’s consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2019 (pages 423 et seq. of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document). The term “costs” is also used to refer to Operating

Expenses.

The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 43 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document.

4 - IFRIC 21 adjustment

The IFRIC 21 adjustment corrects the result of the charges recognised in the accounts in their entirety when they are due (generating event) so as to recognise only the portion relating to the current quarter, i.e. a quarter of the total. It consists in smoothing the charge recognised accordingly over the financial year in order to provide a more economic idea of the costs actually attributable to the activity over the period analysed.





5 – Exceptional items – Transition from accounting data to underlying data

It may be necessary for the Group to present underlying indicators in order to facilitate the understanding of its actual performance. The transition from published data to underlying data is obtained by restating published data for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 adjustment.

Moreover, the Group restates the revenues and earnings of the French Retail Banking pillar for PEL/CEL provision allocations or write-backs. This adjustment makes it easier to identify the revenues and earnings relating to the pillar’s activity, by excluding the volatile component related to commitments specific to regulated savings.

The reconciliation enabling the transition from published accounting data to underlying data is set out in the table below:

Q4 20 (in EURm) Operating Expenses Net cost

of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Impairment losses on goodwill Income

tax Group net income Business Reported (4,351) (689) (94) 0 (125) 470 (+) IFRIC 21 linearisation (177) 52 (121) (-) Restructuring charges*(1) (210) 63 (147) o/w GBIS (EUR -157m), Corporate Center (EUR -53m) (-) Group refocusing plan* (20) (101) (14) (135) Corporate center Underlying (4,318) (669) 7 0 (123) 631





2020 (in EURm) Operating Expenses Net cost

of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Impairment losses on goodwill Income

tax Group net income Business Reported (16,714) (3,306) (12) (684) (1,204) (258) (-) Group refocusing plan* (20) (178) (14) (212) Corporate center (-) Goodwill impairment* (684) (684) Corporate center (-) DTA impairment* (650) (650) Corporate center (-) Restructuring charges*(1) (210) 63 (147) o/w GBIS (EUR -157m), Corporate Center (EUR -53m) Underlying (16,504) (3,286) 166 0 (603) 1,435









Q4 19 (in EURm) Operating Expenses Net cost

of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Net income from companies under equity method Income

tax Group net income Business Reported (4,503) (371) (125) (154) (230) 654 (+) IFRIC 21 linearisation (152) 36 (112) (-) Restructuring provision* (60) 20 (40) o/w RBDF (EUR -55m), IBFS (EUR -5m) (-) Write-off of Group minority stake in SG de Banque au Liban* (158) (158) Corporate center (-) Group refocusing plan* (137) 2 (135) Corporate center Underlying (4,595) (371) 12 4 (216) 875





2019 (in EURm) Operating Expenses Net cost

of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Net income from companies under equity method Income

tax Group net income Business Reported (17,727) (1,278) (327) (129) (1,264) 3,248 (-) Restructuring provision* (316) 83 (233) o/w RBDF (EUR -55m), IBFS (EUR -34m), GBIS (EUR -227m) (-) Write-off of Group minority stake in SG de Banque au Liban* (158) (158) Corporate center (-) Group refocusing plan* (18) (386) (18) (422) Corporate center Underlying (17,411) (1,260) 59 29 (1,329) 4,061

(*) exceptional items

(1) Restructuring charges including restructuring provisions and various restructuring charges

6 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings

The cost of risk or commercial cost of risk is defined on pages 45 and 574 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.

(In EUR m) Q4 20 Q4 19 2020 2019 French Retail Banking Net Cost Of Risk 276 149 1,097 467 Gross loan Outstandings 222,926 197,813 212,185 194,359 Cost of Risk in bp 50 30 52 24 International Retail Banking and Financial Services Net Cost Of Risk 287 158 1,265 588 Gross loan Outstandings 128,965 137,222 132,082 136,303 Cost of Risk in bp 89 46 96 43 Global Banking and Investor Solutions Net Cost Of Risk 104 66 922 206 Gross loan Outstandings 147,508 157,528 160,918 161,865 Cost of Risk in bp 28 17 57 13 Corporate Centre Net Cost Of Risk 22 (2) 22 17 Gross loan Outstandings 14,044 9,714 11,611 9,403 Cost of Risk in bp 62 (13) 20 17 Societe Generale Group Net Cost Of Risk 689 371 3,306 1,278 Gross loan Outstandings 513,443 502,277 516,797 501,929 Cost of Risk in bp 54 29 64 25

The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”).

7 - ROE, ROTE, RONE

The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on page 45 and 46 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale’s return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group’s businesses, according to the principles presented on page 46 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is book Group net income adjusted for “interest net of tax payable on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations” and “unrealised gains/losses booked under shareholders’ equity, excluding conversion reserves” (see methodology note No. 9). For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to book equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:

ROTE calculation: calculation methodology

End of period Q4 20 Q4 19 2020 2019 Shareholders' equity Group share 61,684 63,527 61,684 63,527 Deeply subordinated notes (8,830) (9,501) (8,830) (9,501) Undated subordinated notes (264) (283) (264) (283) Interest net of tax payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations 19 4 19 4 OCI excluding conversion reserves (942) (575) (942) (575) Dividend provision (467) (1,869) (467) (1,869) ROE equity end-of-period 51,201 51,303 51,201 51,303 Average ROE equity 51,294 51,415 52,088 50,586 Average Goodwill (3,928) (4,544) (4,172) (4,586) Average Intangible Assets (2,477) (2,327) (2,432) (2,243) Average ROTE equity 44,889 44,544 45,484 43,757 Group net Income (a) 470 654 (258) 3,248 Underlying Group net income (b) 631 875 1,435 4,061 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (c) (164) (178) (611) (715) Cancellation of goodwill impairment (d) 0 85 684 200 Ajusted Group net Income (e) = (a)+ (c)+(d) 306 561 (185) 2,733 Ajusted Underlying Group net Income (f)=(b)+(c) 467 697 824 3,346 Average ROTE equity (g) 44,889 44,544 45,484 43,757 ROTE [quarter: (4*e/g), 12M: (e/g)] 2.7% 5.0% -0.4% 6.2% Average ROTE equity (underlying) (h) 45,050 44,619 47,177 43,983 Underlying ROTE [quarter: (4*f/h), 12M: (f/h)] 4.1% 6.2% 1.7% 7.6%

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)

In EURm Q4 20 Q4 19 Change 2020 2019 Variation French Retail Banking 11,186 11,165 +0.2% 11,427 11,263 +1.5% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 10,112 10,675 -5.3% 10,499 11,075 -5.2% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 14,287 13,943 +2.5% 14,302 15,201 -5.9% Core Businesses 35,585 35,783 -0.6% 36,228 37,539 -3.5% Corporate Centre 15,709 15,632 +0.5% 15,860 13,047 +21.6% Group 51,294 51,415 -0.2% 52,088 50,586 +3.0%







8 - Net assets and tangible net assets

Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 48 of the Group’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

End of period 2020 2019 2018 Shareholders' equity Group share 61,684 63,527 61,026 Deeply subordinated notes (8,830) (9,501) (9,330) Undated subordinated notes (264) (283) (278) Interest, net of tax, payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations 19 4 (14) Bookvalue of own shares in trading portfolio 301 375 423 Net Asset Value 52,910 54,122 51,827 Goodwill (3,928) (4,510) (4,860) Intangible Assets (2,484) (2,362) (2,224) Net Tangible Asset Value 46,498 47,250 44,743 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS** 848,859 849,665 801,942 Net Asset Value per Share 62.3 63.7 64.6 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 54.8 55.6 55.8

** The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at December 31st, 2020, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

In accordance with IAS 33, historical data per share prior to the date of detachment of a preferential subscription right are restated by the adjustment coefficient for the transaction.





9 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see page 47 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE. As specified on page 47 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document, the Group also publishes EPS adjusted for the impact of non-economic and exceptional items presented in methodology note No. 5 (underlying EPS).

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:

Average number of shares (thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Existing shares 853,371 834,062 807,918 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 2,987 4,011 5,335 Other own shares and treasury shares 149 842 Number of shares used to calculate EPS** 850,385 829,902 801,741 Group net Income (258) 3,248 4,121 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (611) (715) (719) Capital gain net of tax on partial buybacks Adjusted Group net income (869) 2,533 3,402 EPS (in EUR) (1.02) 3.05 4.24 Underlying EPS* (in EUR) 0.97 4.03 5.00

(*) Excluding exceptional items and including linearisation of the IFRIC 21 effect.

(**)The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at December 31st, 2020, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

10 - The Societe Generale Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital is calculated in accordance with applicable CRR/CRD4 rules. The fully-loaded solvency ratios are presented pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends, for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. When there is reference to phased-in ratios, these do not include the earnings for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. The leverage ratio is calculated according to applicable CRR/CRD4 rules including the provisions of the delegated act of October 2014.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale’s website www.societegenerale.com in the “Investor” section.

