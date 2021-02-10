 

Equinor ASA Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 06:46  |  35   |   |   

Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fourth quarter 2020.

Dividend amount: 0.12

Declared currency: USD

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Equinor ASA!
Long
Basispreis 127,67€
Hebel 5,30
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 185,80€
Hebel 5,13
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Last day including rights: 11 May 2021

Ex-date: 12 May 2021

Record date: 14 May 2021

Payment date: 27 May 2021

The proposed dividend amount is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021.

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 19 May 2021.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020 Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fourth quarter 2020. Dividend amount: 0.12 Declared currency: USD Last day including rights: 11 May 2021 Ex-date: 12 May 2021 Record date: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:44 Uhr
Equinor fourth quarter 2020 and year end results
06:42 Uhr
Equinor sells its US onshore assets in the Bakken
29.01.21
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
21.01.21
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
20.01.21
Equinor ASA: Early Warning Press Release
20.01.21
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
18.01.21
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
40
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)