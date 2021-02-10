Information about the planned Capital Increase

Lucerne, 10 February 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG takes note that Liwet Holding AG has decided not to appeal against the decision of the district court of Lucerne of 29 January 2021, by which the court had rejected the request of Liwet for continuation of the blockage of the commercial registry. Consequently, the decision of the district court becomes final and enforceable and the blockage of the commercial registry will cease.

Swiss Steel Holding AG thus intends to complete the capital increase approved at the shareholders meeting on 22 December 2020 by 22 March 2021 at the latest and will communicate the final timetable in due course.