EQS-Adhoc Information about the planned Capital Increase
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Lucerne, 10 February 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG takes note that Liwet Holding AG has decided not to appeal against the decision of the district court of Lucerne of 29 January 2021, by which the court had rejected the request of Liwet for continuation of the blockage of the commercial registry. Consequently, the decision of the district court becomes final and enforceable and the blockage of the commercial registry will cease.
Swiss Steel Holding AG thus intends to complete the capital increase approved at the shareholders meeting on 22 December 2020 by 22 March 2021 at the latest and will communicate the final timetable in due course.
For further information:
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
About Swiss Steel Group
The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy engineering steel. With more than 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full worldwide portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.
