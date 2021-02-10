Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021

Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2021.

The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.4375 (gross) per share in 2021 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule.

Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts.

Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2021