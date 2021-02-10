 

Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 07:00  |  20   |   |   

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend
Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021

10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2021.

 

The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

 

The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.4375 (gross) per share in 2021 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule.

 

Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts.

 

Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2021

 

 

1st Quarterly Payment (interim)

2nd Quarterly Payment

3rd Quarterly Payment

4th Quarterly Payment

Announcement date

25 February 2021

11 May 2021

13 August 2021

9 November 2021

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021 Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021 10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST   Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2021.   The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen Merit Functional Foods erreicht ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Brief des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden an Investoren
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein ...
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-News: Corestate erhöht Schlagkraft des Vertriebs - Philipp Ellebracht neuer Group Head of Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to Investors
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group gewinnt führende Multibanking-App Finanzguru als neuen Plattform-Kunden
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Full year and fourth quarter 2020 results
07:00 Uhr
Aperam's Ten Year Journey - Sustainable by design - Made for Live