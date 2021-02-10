 

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS subsidiary Conaxess Trade continues its growth path through acquisition of Swedish Movement Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 07:00   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS subsidiary Conaxess Trade continues its growth path through acquisition of Swedish Movement Group

10.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS subsidiary Conaxess Trade continues its growth path through acquisition of Swedish Movement Group

- Movement is a leading Swedish sales, marketing and distribution company for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) that offers both field sales services and full-service distribution

- Strategic add-on acquisition significantly strengthens Conaxess Trade Sweden in field sales, in-store placement and full-service distribution

- Add-ons as a strategic element to strengthen AURELIUS portfolio companies

Munich (Germany) / Sundbyberg (Sweden), February 10, 2021 - The Conaxess Trade Group, an AURELIUS Equity Opportunities (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) portfolio company, acquires Swedish Movement Group (www.movementgroup.com) from private shareholders. Conaxess Trade Group is an exclusive distributor of FMCG products to large-scale retail organizations in six European countries with a particularly strong presence in the Nordics. Add-on acquisitions have been an important part of Conaxess' strategy to grow its market presence in the region.

Movement, based in Malmö (Sweden), is one of Sweden's leading distributors of FMCG products delivering well-known brands to grocery, convenience stores, sport & leisure channels and other food service players. The company provides a customized offer in logistics and distribution, marketing, key account management and sales support. With more than 90 years of experience in the market and based on Movement's strong market performance, high appreciation from current brand owners and strong sales forces, this acquisition strengthens the business of Conaxess Trade Sweden in field sales and in-store placement in particular. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS subsidiary Conaxess Trade continues its growth path through acquisition of Swedish Movement Group

10.02.2021

