Aperam's Ten Year Journey - Sustainable by design - Made for Live

Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam's Chairman Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal and Aperam's CEO Mr. Tim Di Maulo issue today a tenth anniversary statement as the Company issues its 10th annual financial results. Aperam was created early 2011 at an extraordinary general meeting, where the shareholders of ArcelorMittal approved the spin-off proposal. The below table summarizes our decade key numbers:

Global economic value distributed close to EUR 40 billion.

More than 18 million of finished stainless steel products, shipped to customers in more than 40 countries.

Operational excellence: more than EUR 730 million of gains through the three phases of the Leadership Journey(R) ️ .

Net Financial debt decreased by more than EUR 600 million.

Total Free Cash Flow of EUR 1.6 billion after EUR 1.3 billion of capex.

Lowest CO 2 footprint in the stainless steel industry globally.

New objectives to further reduce CO 2 by 30% by 2030 vs 2015, and Carbon neutrality by 2050.

Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman of Aperam's Board of Directors, said: "When Aperam was created ten years ago, the logic was to establish an independent company which would benefit from higher market visibility, pursue its growth strategy and enhance its competitiveness through a programme of self-help initiatives.

"The stainless steel industry has undergone dramatic change over the past decade, with the global competitive landscape being fundamentally reshaped by the emergence of major players in Asia who have disrupted global trade flows. Despite these challenges, Aperam has established itself as a leading player in its industry. We have improved our asset base and our cost competitiveness, strengthened our balance sheet, innovated to serve sustainable markets of the future, invested in our workforce, and set ambitious goals to further reduce our environmental impact. Aperam has become a much stronger company, capable of delivering value in the most challenging of market conditions.