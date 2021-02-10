Aperam's Ten Year Journey - Sustainable by design - Made for Live
Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam's Chairman Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal and Aperam's CEO Mr. Tim Di Maulo issue today a tenth anniversary statement as the Company issues its 10th annual financial results. Aperam was created early 2011 at an extraordinary general meeting, where the shareholders of ArcelorMittal approved the spin-off proposal. The below table summarizes our decade key numbers:
Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman of Aperam's Board of Directors, said: "When Aperam was created ten years ago, the logic was to establish an independent company which would benefit from higher market visibility, pursue its growth strategy and enhance its competitiveness through a programme of self-help initiatives.
"The stainless steel industry has undergone dramatic change over the past decade, with the global competitive landscape being fundamentally reshaped by the emergence of major players in Asia who have disrupted global trade flows. Despite these challenges, Aperam has established itself as a leading player in its industry. We have improved our asset base and our cost competitiveness, strengthened our balance sheet, innovated to serve sustainable markets of the future, invested in our workforce, and set ambitious goals to further reduce our environmental impact. Aperam has become a much stronger company, capable of delivering value in the most challenging of market conditions.
