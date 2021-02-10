 

ABN AMRO reports modest loss of EUR 45 million for FY2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 07:00  |  68   |   |   

ABN AMRO reports modest loss of EUR 45 million for FY2020

  • Q4 2020 net profit EUR 54 million, reflecting solid operational performance in a challenging environment
  • Dutch economy and housing market resilient; FY impairments below guidance, expected to decline in 2021
  • Good progress on wind-down of CIB non-core; portfolio has declined by around 45% since Q2
  • Net interest income continues to be impacted by pressure on deposit margins and lower corporate loan volumes
  • Delivered on cost savings programme of EUR 1.1 billion; further cost savings of EUR 700 million by 2024  
  • Very strong capital position, Basel III CET1 ratio of 17.7% (Basel IV above 15%); well placed to pay FY19 dividend
  • No dividend proposed over 2020; remain committed to resuming payments of dividend sustainably
  • Strategy review including targets for the longer term presented in November: a personal bank in the digital age

Robert Swaak, CEO, comments:

‘Net profit in Q4 was EUR 54 million, reflecting solid operational performance and lower impairments under challenging circumstances. Net interest income continued to be impacted by pressure on deposit margins and lower corporate loan volumes, partly due to the wind-down of CIB non-core. We delivered on a EUR 1.1 billion cost programme, reaching our cost target of EUR 5.1 billion for 2020 (excluding restructuring provisions for the CIB wind-down).

The financial results for 2020 were marked by the impact of Covid-19 and large exceptional client files. We closed the year with a modest loss of EUR 45 million. The resulting ROE for 2020 was an unsatisfactory -0.8% and the cost/income ratio was 66%. Excluding CIB non-core, ROE was around 5%. 

I am proud of the commitment we demonstrated to our clients in the past year and the difference our staff have made, true to our purpose ‘Banking for better, for generations to come’. I would like to thank our clients for their continued trust.  

In the strategy review presented in November we made clear choices and announced targets for the longer term. We will be a personal bank in the digital age, focused on the Netherlands and Northwest Europe. We are making good progress in the wind-down of CIB non-core as we have reduced the portfolio by around 45% since Q2. I am proud that ABN AMRO has once again achieved a high score in the S&P Global’s SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, putting us in the top 10% of most sustainable banks worldwide.

