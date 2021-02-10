ObsEva Provides Business Outlook for 2021

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (February 10, 2021) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today provided a corporate update, including its roadmap for advancing its clinical programs in 2021.

“We made significant progress across all aspects of the company in 2020, most significantly preparing Yselty for uterine fibroids for regulatory approval with a filed and validated European marketing authorization application and an upcoming planned new drug application in the US,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “Meanwhile our other pipeline programs have continued to advance through development as evidenced by the recent exciting topline results from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of concept study of ebopiprant which, to our knowledge, is the only candidate drug in active development that has the potential to delay delivery in women with spontaneous preterm labor.”