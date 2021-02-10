 

ObsEva Provides Business Outlook for 2021

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (February 10, 2021) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today provided a corporate update, including its roadmap for advancing its clinical programs in 2021.

“We made significant progress across all aspects of the company in 2020, most significantly preparing Yselty for uterine fibroids for regulatory approval with a filed and validated European marketing authorization application and an upcoming planned new drug application in the US,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “Meanwhile our other pipeline programs have continued to advance through development as evidenced by the recent exciting topline results from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of concept study of ebopiprant which, to our knowledge, is the only candidate drug in active development that has the potential to delay delivery in women with spontaneous preterm labor.” 

“While we remain committed to advancing our clinical development programs in women’s health, we are equally excited about our potential to extend into new indications that address important unmet needs in other therapeutic areas,” continued Mr. O’Callaghan. “As an example, we believe that linzagolix in combination with estrogen could potentially challenge the current standard of care as the best-in-class oral GnRH antagonist for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Recent M&A and partnering activity in the women’s reproductive health and prostate cancer landscape underscores the potential of these currently underserved patient populations as well as the importance of retaining, rather than relinquishing, the inherent value of our assets. As we approach multiple catalysts in 2021, we will continue to seek opportunities and partnerships that preserve our control and maximize the value of our pipeline candidates.”

 

Key 2021 Objectives

  • Yselty for uterine fibroids: NDA submission (Q2:21); MAA approval (Q4:21)
  • Yselty for endometriosis: Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 primary endpoint readout (Q4:21)
  • Ebopiprant for treatment of preterm labor: Phase 2b dose ranging study initiation in EU/Asia (Q4:21)

 

Clinical Development Details

 

Yseltyfor Uterine Fibroids

ObsEva is developing Yselty, an oral GnRH receptor antagonist with the potential to treat more women thanks to its potential best-in-class efficacy, a favorable tolerability profile and unique, flexible dosing options for the treatment of uterine fibroids. Following the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) recent validation of the marketing authorization application (MAA), a major milestone toward making Yselty available in the E.U., the Company will continue to work closely with the EMA to achieve marketing approval, projected in Q4:2021.

