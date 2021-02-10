NORBIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

The board of directors of NORBIT ASA has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 0.30 per share.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

Dividend amount: 0.30

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 May 2021

Ex-date: 5 May 2021

Record date: 6 May 2021

Payment date: On or about 18 May 2021

Date of approval: 4 May 2021