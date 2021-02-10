 

NORBIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 07:10  |  50   |   |   

The board of directors of NORBIT ASA has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 0.30 per share.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

Dividend amount: 0.30
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 4 May 2021
Ex-date: 5 May 2021
Record date: 6 May 2021
Payment date: On or about 18 May 2021
Date of approval: 4 May 2021

For further queries, please contact:
 Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




