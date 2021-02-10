Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program    

10 February 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 97,014 of its own shares in the period from 3 February 2021 up to and including 9 February 2021 at an average price of €30.80. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.0 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover obligations from employee incentive plans, as announced on 30 December 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 495,969 shares for a total consideration of €14.6 million.