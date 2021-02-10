 

Record sales and highest earnings since 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The result for the fourth quarter 2020 was Elkem's best since 2018. The high earnings reflect Elkem's robust business model with strong market positions and favourable cost positions. This has enabled Elkem to keep close to full production through the Covid-19 pandemic so far and now capitalise on the improved market conditions during the quarter to reach record sales.

Elkem's total operating income for the fourth quarter 2020 was NOK 7,129 million, which was all-time high and up 28% from the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to NOK 938 million in the quarter, up 81% compared to NOK 517 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per share (EPS) was NOK 0.18 in the quarter and NOK 0.41 YTD. The board of directors has proposed a dividend of NOK 0.15 per share for 2020, representing a dividend pay-out ratio of 36%.

"In the fourth quarter, Elkem achieved record sales and our highest earnings since 2018. We see good performance across all business segments, including Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, and I want to congratulate our entire global team. This has been delivered while we have also continued to position Elkem for the future in line with our strategy, always putting health and safety first," says Elkem's CEO, Michael Koenig.

Elkem's business model shows good results in terms of specialisation, operational improvements and good cost management. The sales were particularly strong in China but is also improving in the other regions. Strong demand has also resulted in higher reference prices for Elkem's standard products. Elkem is progressing its productivity improvement programme with the target to realise annual cost improvements of more than NOK 350 million. By the end of fourth quarter, the annual run rate was NOK 201 million, which was ahead of plan.

"Elkem's silicones business has shown a good development in 2020, delivering on its specialisation strategy. In addition to other recent acquisitions and initiatives, Elkem has now decided to make investments in organo-functional silicones (OFS) and low viscosity (LV) silicones fluids. Both projects will contribute to complementing Elkem's specialised product offering", says Koenig.

