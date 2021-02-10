EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Net Asset Value per share as of 31.01.2021

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.01.2021 was 17.06 euros. The net asset value of the EPRA share (net book value excluding deferred income tax liability and fair value of interest rate derivatives) as of 31.01.2021 was 18.17 euros. Both NAV and EPRA NAV increased by 0.8% during January.



In January, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS earned sales revenue of 946 thousand euros, which is 60 thousand euros (6%) less than a month earlier due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Lithuanian shopping centers. At the same time, the fund earned consolidated EBITDA of 786 thousand euros in January due to lower expenses, which is at the same level as in December. The consolidated net rental yield of the fund was 912 thousand euros in January, which, despite the effect of the Covid-19 restrictions, gives an annual net return on investment properties of 7.6%.