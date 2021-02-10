 

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Net Asset Value per share as of 31.01.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 07:15  |  46   |   |   

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.01.2021 was 17.06 euros. The net asset value of the EPRA share (net book value excluding deferred income tax liability and fair value of interest rate derivatives) as of 31.01.2021 was 18.17 euros. Both NAV and EPRA NAV increased by 0.8% during January.

 In January, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS earned sales revenue of 946 thousand euros, which is 60 thousand euros (6%) less than a month earlier due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Lithuanian shopping centers. At the same time, the fund earned consolidated EBITDA of 786 thousand euros in January due to lower expenses, which is at the same level as in December. The consolidated net rental yield of the fund was 912 thousand euros in January, which, despite the effect of the Covid-19 restrictions, gives an annual net return on investment properties of 7.6%.

The net profit of the fund was 567 thousand euros in January 2021 (December 2020: 1,347 thousand euros). The fund's net profit for December included a revaluation gain on investment properties in the total amount of 611 thousand euros.

As of 31.01.2021, the consolidated cash balance of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was 5.7 million euros and the total volume of assets was 151.0 million euros. Investment properties accounted for 96% of the fund's assets at the end of January.

The consolidated equity of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was 72.050 million euros as of 31.01.2021 (31.12.2020: 71.483 million euros).

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 6559 515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee




Disclaimer

