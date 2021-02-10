Basilea reports positive topline results from phase 2 study FIDES-01 for derazantinib in FGFR2 gene fusion-positive patients with bile duct cancer (iCCA)

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today topline results from cohort 1 of the phase 2 study FIDES-01, which is assessing the anti-tumor efficacy of the orally administered fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with inoperable or advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile duct cancer, and confirmed FGFR2 gene fusions. 1 Patient enrolment into cohort 1 was completed in July 2020. Enrolment into cohort 2 of FIDES-01 is ongoing, assessing the activity of derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications.

In total, 103 patients with iCCA and FGFR2 gene fusions who had received at least one prior chemotherapy regimen were enrolled in the intent-to-treat population in cohort 1. The objective response rate (ORR) is 20.4% based on 21 patients with a confirmed partial response. ORR is the pre-defined primary efficacy endpoint for cohort 1 and has been assessed through an independent central radiology review. The disease control rate (DCR), reflecting the proportion of patients with a partial response or with stable disease, was 72.8%. The median progression-free survival (PFS) in patients was 6.6 months. The results are not yet fully mature, as 12 patients are still ongoing, including 3 patients with a partial response. Consistent with previous data, derazantinib has shown a well manageable safety profile. The most common drug-related adverse events reported for once-daily oral 300 mg derazantinib were hyperphosphatemia (elevated phosphate levels in the blood), asthenia (weakness)/fatigue, increased liver enzymes, nausea, dry mouth, dry eye, diarrhea and dysgeusia (distorted taste). The percentage of patients experiencing drug-related adverse events of nail toxicities was low (6%) and events of retinopathy, stomatitis or hand-foot syndrome were each reported in only 1% of patients.