 

H2REIHE-Update Everfuel treibt Ausbau der Frederica Elektrolyseanlage voran

Nachrichtenquelle: Nebenwerte Magazin
10.02.2021, 07:20  |  77   |   |   

Bild

10.02.2021 – Everfuel (ISIN: DK0061414711) beauftragt Howden Group plc, die in Deutschland durch die Übernahme der Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle AG von Mutares bekannt wurde, mit der Lieferung der Kompressortechnik für ihr Elektrolyse-Projekt im Umfeld der Frederica -Raffinerie. Für das grüne Wasserstoffprojekt mit einem 20 MW Elektrolyseur, von Nel geliefert, wird Howden Anfang 2022 die Kompressortechnik mit einem Auftragsvolumen von rund 2 Mio EUR liefern.

“This is the second major contract we have awardedto develop our own green hydrogen production at the HySynergy electrolyser.We have worked closely with Howden and Nelto optimize plant design and ensure we integrate and utilize the compressorsin the most cost-efficientmanner, and thereby reducing the total cost of the electrolyser installation,” erläutert Jacob Krogsgaard,CEO von Everfuel.

Dreigespann Nel, Everfuel und Howden wird beschworen

So äossert sich  der CEO von Howden, Ross Shuster: “This cooperation with Everfuel demonstrates Howden’s capabilities in developing and delivering technology solutions to support our customers’ vital processes which in turn contribute to a more sustainable world. Through close cooperation with Everfuel and NEL, who are innovators in the development of green hydrogen infrastructure, we provided a compression solution which seamlessly integrated into Everfuel’s hydrogen production infrastructure, helping to provide a competitive and sustainable alternative to other more carbon intensive energy sources. “

Sobald die Anlage Mitte 2022 fertig gestellt ist, wird sie eine Produktionskapazität von 8 Tonnen H2 täglich haben.  Mit einer Lagerkapazität von 10 Tonnen kann man so mit grünem Wasserstoff das tankstellennetz Everfuels “befüllen”.

Nach den 20 MW geht es um die weiteren Ausbaustufen – 100 MW in Phase 2. Wieder mit Nel und Howden…

“We have an experienced Everfuel team working on optimizing the facility layout. The close cooperation with Howden to improve the total electrolyser installation confirms the additional value we can generate by assuming EPC responsibility. Howden and Everfuel intend to make this solution a standard offering for 20MW installations with low pressure electrolysers, and we are exploring the possibility of expanding the cooperation to potentially include up to 100MW electrolyser solutions as well, which would fit well with the three units we are considering for the planned Phase II development at HySynergy,”  sagt Jacob Krogsgaard.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H2REIHE-Update Everfuel treibt Ausbau der Frederica Elektrolyseanlage voran 10.02.2021 – Everfuel (ISIN: DK0061414711) beauftragt Howden Group plc, die in Deutschland durch die Übernahme der Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle AG von Mutares bekannt wurde, mit der Lieferung der Kompressortechnik für ihr Elektrolyse-Projekt im Umfeld der …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power News: 2,09 Mrd USD mehr – Sichert Kriegskasse von über 5 Mrd USD die Marktführung?
Evotec: Noch mehr Zukunft – nächste Forschungskooperation! Und Melvin ist immer noch 2,37 % short
H2-Update: Ballard Power’s Brennstoffzellen besonders gut für Omnibusse? Solaris sammelt Aufträge non ...
TecDAX: TeamViewer peilt nach Rekordjahr eine Milliarde Euro Billings in 2023 an
Scale: CLIQ Digital mit Rekord-Umsatz und -Ergebnis
Osram: Starke Entwicklung im ersten Quartal
Scale: fashionette übertrifft Wachstumsziele
H2REIHE-Update: Everfuel treibt Ausbau der Frederica Elektrolyseanlage voran
Home24 Aktie: Rekordjahr – Umsatz plus 42 %, Break Even nachhaltig erreicht
Titel
Steinhoff Aktie: Und wieder ein weiterer Schritt – High Court sagt JA gegen erbitterten Widerstand von ...
H2REIHE-KW 5-Update: H2-News diese Woche von Linde, SFC, Ballard Power, – einige Überraschungen inclusive
Vectron: Kämpft um Ziele – 2020 im Rahmen der Prognose. Je eher der Lockdown endet, desto eher …
Plug Power News: 2,09 Mrd USD mehr – Sichert Kriegskasse von über 5 Mrd USD die Marktführung?
KW 05/2021: Rekordkurs – News von Linde, Evotec, Varta, flatexDEGIRO, CureVac, SFC u.a. aus deiser Woche
Wacker Chemie Aktie: Nach CureVac-Deal Blut geleckt – eine Biopharma-Übernahme – News mit Perspektive
Ballard Power füllt eine Lücke: H2-betriebene Tanker für grünen Wasserstoff aus Chile, Saudi-Arabien oder den UAE
Linde Aktie: Landesweites H2-Tankstellennetz und grösste H2-Anlage Asiens in SüdKorea gemeinsam mit Hyosung
Aurelius Aktie: Office Discount scheitert mit stationären Frankreich Geschäft – Rest soll digitaler werden.
Siemens Energy und Air Liquide greifen an: Elektrolyse im industriellen Masstab – Europäische Grossprojekte gemeinsam
Titel
H2-Update: NIKOLA Aktie Erholung möglich? Nicht die ganze USA, aber wenigstens Arizona klappt…
Steinhoff Aktie: Südafrika Tochter Pepkor kommt besser durch den Lockdown als gedacht – 7 % Umsatzplus!
Steinhoff Aktie: Milliardenschwere Pepco Alternativen – dazu Goldman, Vergleichs-Stand
NEL-Aktie: Klare Message! 2025 wird Nel ein Milliardenkonzern sein
NEL-Aktie: Iberdrola Auftrag rund und riesiges Aufatmen wegen NIKOLA
TecDAX: Evotec Aktie schiesst hoch. Wieso? Der 6,21 %- Short Melvin Capital musste mit über 3 Mrd USD vor ...
Steinhoff Aktie: Europa Tochter Pepco trotz Corona weiter auf Wachstumskurs – gutes Weihnachtsquartal
MDAX: Bahnbrechendes “green H2 Projekt”. Hat die Siemens Energy-Aktie dadurch Potential für höhere ...
SFC Energy: Toyota sorgt für Brennstofzellenauftrag in Japan. Kooperation zeigt Früchte…
VARTA Aktie: Melvin scheint draussen – zumindest unter 0,50 % – Montag Kursrückschläge? Analysten negativ, ...
Titel
BioNTech Aktie: Moderna schafft es nicht rechtzeitig. Ist BioNTech auf einmal Trumps letzte Hoffnung?
BioNTech: MEHR! An Klarheit, Risiko, Fragen, aber...
Aladdin SE: Mit KI gegen Corona-Epidemie und Demenz
H2-Update: NIKOLA Aktie Erholung möglich? Nicht die ganze USA, aber wenigstens Arizona klappt…
Wirecard: DWS's Trippel-Ade, 850.000 weniger geshortet und Moody's lässt eine Bombe fallen
TecDAX: Endlich schießt Wirecard zurück, die amerikanischen Aktionäre werden nervös und man schnappt ...
Wirecard: 844 Mio. USD PLUS für die Shorts allein gestern - bleibt dass so oder kommt...
Ausblick: WICHTIG - Wirecard, Shop Apotheke und BioNTech - SPANNENDE WEICHENSTELLUNGEN DIESE WOCHE?
Wirecard: Folgt der Horrorwoche jetzt die Aufholwoche? Sonntag wurde klargestellt.
TecDAX: Wirecard: Die Uhr tickt - Braun sagt: "Plan übererfüllt" orchestriert von JPM, Goldman,UBS,DZBank ...