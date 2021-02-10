“This is the second major contract we have awardedto develop our own green hydrogen production at the HySynergy electrolyser.We have worked closely with Howden and Nelto optimize plant design and ensure we integrate and utilize the compressorsin the most cost-efficientmanner, and thereby reducing the total cost of the electrolyser installation,” erläutert Jacob Krogsgaard,CEO von Everfuel.

Dreigespann Nel, Everfuel und Howden wird beschworen

So äossert sich der CEO von Howden, Ross Shuster: “This cooperation with Everfuel demonstrates Howden’s capabilities in developing and delivering technology solutions to support our customers’ vital processes which in turn contribute to a more sustainable world. Through close cooperation with Everfuel and NEL, who are innovators in the development of green hydrogen infrastructure, we provided a compression solution which seamlessly integrated into Everfuel’s hydrogen production infrastructure, helping to provide a competitive and sustainable alternative to other more carbon intensive energy sources. “

Sobald die Anlage Mitte 2022 fertig gestellt ist, wird sie eine Produktionskapazität von 8 Tonnen H2 täglich haben. Mit einer Lagerkapazität von 10 Tonnen kann man so mit grünem Wasserstoff das tankstellennetz Everfuels “befüllen”.

Nach den 20 MW geht es um die weiteren Ausbaustufen – 100 MW in Phase 2. Wieder mit Nel und Howden…

“We have an experienced Everfuel team working on optimizing the facility layout. The close cooperation with Howden to improve the total electrolyser installation confirms the additional value we can generate by assuming EPC responsibility. Howden and Everfuel intend to make this solution a standard offering for 20MW installations with low pressure electrolysers, and we are exploring the possibility of expanding the cooperation to potentially include up to 100MW electrolyser solutions as well, which would fit well with the three units we are considering for the planned Phase II development at HySynergy,” sagt Jacob Krogsgaard.