DGAP-News Delivery Hero finishes the year with strong final quarter - Orders almost doubling again
|
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Berlin, 10 February 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") today announces that orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 almost doubled YoY to a record 423 million (+96%), as the world's leading local delivery platform continued its strong growth trajectory. Own delivery accounted for 63% of those orders (2019 Q4: 44%), exceeding the expectation set at the beginning of the year. Delivery Hero's Q4 2020 total segment revenues grew 93% YoY to EUR 933 million, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth of around 100%. GMV increased 70% YoY (83% YoY on a constant currency basis) to EUR 3.9 billion.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We had a strong final quarter in a year that has been exceptional in many ways. While we were able to nearly double our orders and revenues, I'm particularly proud of the role our service has played during these challenging times: By keeping our communities safe and provided with food, supporting small businesses and providing job opportunities across the globe, we have really lived up to our values. Moving into 2021, I'm confident that we will continue our success story and execute on our ambition to deliver anything, locally."
|Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare