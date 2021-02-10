DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Delivery Hero finishes the year with strong final quarter - Orders almost doubling again



10.02.2021 / 07:30

Delivery Hero's strong growth continued in Q4 2020, with orders for the Group almost doubling YoY to 423 million

Among the many segment highlights, Europe grew its GMV by 87% on a constant currency basis, while Asia generated almost as many orders in Q4 2020 as it did in all of 2019. Also MENA and Americas showed a strong development with their GMV up 57% and 136%, respectively, on a constant currency basis

The target of operating 400 Dmarts at the end of 2020 was exceeded, with 491 Dmarts being live globally at the end of Q4 2020 and further growth still ahead Berlin, 10 February 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") today announces that orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 almost doubled YoY to a record 423 million (+96%), as the world's leading local delivery platform continued its strong growth trajectory. Own delivery accounted for 63% of those orders (2019 Q4: 44%), exceeding the expectation set at the beginning of the year. Delivery Hero's Q4 2020 total segment revenues grew 93% YoY to EUR 933 million, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth of around 100%. GMV increased 70% YoY (83% YoY on a constant currency basis) to EUR 3.9 billion. Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We had a strong final quarter in a year that has been exceptional in many ways. While we were able to nearly double our orders and revenues, I'm particularly proud of the role our service has played during these challenging times: By keeping our communities safe and provided with food, supporting small businesses and providing job opportunities across the globe, we have really lived up to our values. Moving into 2021, I'm confident that we will continue our success story and execute on our ambition to deliver anything, locally." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5



