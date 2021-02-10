 

DGAP-News Delivery Hero finishes the year with strong final quarter - Orders almost doubling again

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 07:30  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Delivery Hero finishes the year with strong final quarter - Orders almost doubling again

10.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Delivery Hero's strong growth continued in Q4 2020, with orders for the Group almost doubling YoY to 423 million
  • Among the many segment highlights, Europe grew its GMV by 87% on a constant currency basis, while Asia generated almost as many orders in Q4 2020 as it did in all of 2019. Also MENA and Americas showed a strong development with their GMV up 57% and 136%, respectively, on a constant currency basis
  • The target of operating 400 Dmarts at the end of 2020 was exceeded, with 491 Dmarts being live globally at the end of Q4 2020 and further growth still ahead

Berlin, 10 February 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") today announces that orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 almost doubled YoY to a record 423 million (+96%), as the world's leading local delivery platform continued its strong growth trajectory. Own delivery accounted for 63% of those orders (2019 Q4: 44%), exceeding the expectation set at the beginning of the year. Delivery Hero's Q4 2020 total segment revenues grew 93% YoY to EUR 933 million, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth of around 100%. GMV increased 70% YoY (83% YoY on a constant currency basis) to EUR 3.9 billion.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We had a strong final quarter in a year that has been exceptional in many ways. While we were able to nearly double our orders and revenues, I'm particularly proud of the role our service has played during these challenging times: By keeping our communities safe and provided with food, supporting small businesses and providing job opportunities across the globe, we have really lived up to our values. Moving into 2021, I'm confident that we will continue our success story and execute on our ambition to deliver anything, locally."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Delivery Hero finishes the year with strong final quarter - Orders almost doubling again DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results Delivery Hero finishes the year with strong final quarter - Orders almost doubling again 10.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen Merit Functional Foods erreicht ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Brief des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden an Investoren
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to Investors
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:18 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax nach kleinem Rücksetzer wieder im Plus
08:05 Uhr
Delivery Hero profitiert weiter von Bestellboom
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero schließt das Jahr mit einem starken Quartal ab - Bestellungen erneut fast verdoppelt (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero schließt das Jahr mit einem starken Quartal ab - Bestellungen erneut fast verdoppelt
09.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Leichte Verluste nach Vortagesrekorden
08.02.21
DELIVERY HERO IM FOKUS: Steiler Kursanstieg hat Folgen für Woowa-Deal
08.02.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax der Bestmarke wieder dicht auf den Fersen
05.02.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax der Bestmarke wieder dicht auf den Fersen
05.02.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Delivery Hero auf 'Neutral'
05.02.21
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
457
IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
11.01.21
2
Erfolgreiche Asien-Expansion: Rendite-Lieferant Delivery Hero mit 40 Prozent Plus in einem Monat – E
07.01.21
6
Dax Index – Delivery Hero ganz oben