Nordex SE: The Nordex Group will deliver seven N133/4800 to Italy

The construction and completion of the wind farm will take place at the beginning of 2022.

The Nordex Group has again received an order from its regular customer Enel Green Power, a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A., comprising seven N133 turbines for a wind farm in Italy. The turbines will be installed at a 30 MW wind farm in the Basilicata region in the south of the country. The contract also includes a service contract of the turbines for an initial two-year contract.

In 2020, the Nordex Group installed a capacity of 41 MW in three projects in Italy, and is currently installing 65 MW beside of this new contract in other three projects in 2021 and 2022.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with an installed capacity of around 49 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

