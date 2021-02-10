 

DGAP-News Energiekontor and EnBW conclude another long-term power purchase agreement for a large solar park

Energiekontor and EnBW conclude another long-term power purchase agreement for a large solar park

- Energiekontor builds solar project without state subsidies

- Start of construction in 2021 / commissioning in 2022

 

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG and Energiekontor AG have again concluded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for a solar park planned by Energiekontor. The solar park, which Energiekontor is planning to build in the municipality of Dettmannsdorf in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, east of Rostock, is to produce around 55.5 gigawatt hours of electricity per year with an installed capacity of approximately 52.3 megawatts. This is enough to cover the annual electricity needs of around 18,500 households. Construction is scheduled to begin in autumn 2021. Commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

The power purchase agreement now concluded between EnBW and Energiekontor is the second between the two partners. The PPA concluded in 2019 was the first of its kind ever in Germany. A PPA allows Energiekontor to build and operate the solar park without EEG subsidies. The latest agreement stipulates that EnBW will purchase 100 per cent of the electricity at a fixed price. Within the agreed contract period of 15 years, the two companies assume a total produced electricity volume of around 830 gigawatt hours.

"EnBW stands for the market integration of renewable energies, both on the generation side and on the trading side. By 2025, around half of EnBW's generation portfolio will consist of renewable energies. Thanks to our many years of experience in the marketing of electricity from renewable energies, we can develop customised solutions for a wide range of scenarios, i. e. act as an intermediary between operators and industrial electricity consumers. With the current power purchase agreement, we and our partner Energiekontor are once again demonstrating that large solar parks can be realised in Germany without state subsidies. The broad support of all those involved in this project cannot be taken for granted and we are very pleased about it" explains Peter Heydecker, who is responsible for the business area Trading at EnBW.

