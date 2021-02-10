ALK releases 2020 annual report

ALK ends 2020 with Q4 organic growth of 16% leading to full-year revenue growth of 8%





Results in line with latest guidance





Growth outlook for 2021 of 8-12% in local currencies





ALK’s overall strategy focus remains unchanged

(Revenue growth rates are organic and stated in local currencies. Comparative figures for 2019 are shown in brackets.)

ALK’s (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) Board of Directors has approved the company’s 2020 annual report: ALK ended 2020 strongly, with organic growth of 16% in Q4, despite the ongoing impact of COVID. Full-year revenue and EBITDA was in line with the most recent guidance.