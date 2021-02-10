 

ALK releases 2020 annual report

  • ALK ends 2020 with Q4 organic growth of 16% leading to full-year revenue growth of 8%
  • Results in line with latest guidance
  • Growth outlook for 2021 of 8-12% in local currencies
  • ALK’s overall strategy focus remains unchanged

(Revenue growth rates are organic and stated in local currencies. Comparative figures for 2019 are shown in brackets.)

ALK’s (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) Board of Directors has approved the company’s 2020 annual report: ALK ended 2020 strongly, with organic growth of 16% in Q4, despite the ongoing impact of COVID. Full-year revenue and EBITDA was in line with the most recent guidance.

Q4 2020 highlights

  • Revenue in the peak season for AIT treatment initiations grew 16% to DKK 991 million (883), as ALK recorded its best-ever Q4 on the back of a 55% increase in tablet sales.

  • Europe and International markets recorded 17% and 46% growth, respectively, while sales in North America were down 2% on the impact of COVID.

  • EBITDA increased to DKK 64 million (48) in line with the most recent outlook.

Full-year 2020 highlights

  • Full-year revenue increased organically by 8% to an all-time high of DKK 3,491 million (3,274). Product discontinuations reduced growth by around 3 percentage points.

  • Global tablet sales grew by 42% and proved resilient to the impact of COVID. Revenue from Japan increased 80%, boosted by the conversion of patients to tablets from an outgoing legacy product and planned stock-building during the year.

  • COVID impacted sales of products that are administered in clinics and hospitals, particularly in the USA, where it is estimated to have reduced sales by more than DKK 100 million, predominantly on legacy products and non-allergy related life science products. It also had an impact on the timelines for ALK’s clinical development activities due to challenges in recruiting clinical trial participants.

  • EBITDA was up 64% to DKK 395 million (241), reflecting higher sales, cost savings, and delayed expenditure due to COVID. This included clinical development costs of around DKK 100 million relating to activities originally scheduled for 2020.

  • Free cash flow was positive at DKK 56 million (minus 25) and was better than expected.

ALK’s President and CEO, Carsten Hellmann said: “These results are a testament to our efforts to transform ALK into a stronger and more robust company. ALK delivered 8% growth and proved resilient to an unprecedented global challenge – COVID – without which, growth would have been stronger. Throughout the 2018-20 transformation period, we have consistently outperformed relative to our promises, and we now enter the next phase of ALK’s development, having cleaned up past issues and created solid growth foundations.” 

