DSV, 861 - 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Company Announcement No. 861

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictability throughout the year, 2020 was another strong year for DSV Panalpina. Thanks to an extraordinary effort by our staff, we delivered excellent results across all our divisions and markets. We completed the Panalpina integration and achieved an operating profit before special items of DKK 9,520 million, which is a significant increase of 47% compared to 2019. 2021 will be another challenging year, but with our strong and flexible business model and the right people on board, we will make sure to keep our customers’ supply chains flowing,” says Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO.

Selected financial highlights for 2020 (1 January - 31 December 2020)