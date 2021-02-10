 

DSV, 861 - 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Company Announcement No. 861

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictability throughout the year, 2020 was another strong year for DSV Panalpina. Thanks to an extraordinary effort by our staff, we delivered excellent results across all our divisions and markets. We completed the Panalpina integration and achieved an operating profit before special items of DKK 9,520 million, which is a significant increase of 47% compared to 2019. 2021 will be another challenging year, but with our strong and flexible business model and the right people on board, we will make sure to keep our customers’ supply chains flowing,” says Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO.

Selected financial highlights for 2020 (1 January - 31 December 2020)

(DKKm) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Full-year 2020 Full-year 2019
Revenue 31,716 30,122 115,932 94,701
Gross profit 7,212 7,084 28,534 23,754
EBIT before special items 2,616 1,784 9,520 6,654
Special items 685 609 2,164 800
Operating margin 8.2% 5.9% 8.2% 7.0%
Conversion ratio 36.3% 25.2% 33.4% 28.0%
Adjusted earnings     6,146 4,456
Adjusted free cash flow     8,746 3,678
Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1     26.5 22.1
Proposed dividend per share (DKK)     4.00 2.50
         
EBIT before special items         
     Air & Sea 1,790 1,195 7,026 4,506
     Road 420              272 1,390 1,251
     Solutions 456 340  1,161 1,013

Q4 2020 results

