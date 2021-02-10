 

Biophytis Announces Temporary Trading Halt of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 08:00   

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, announces today that trading of its ordinary shares and share warrants on Euronext Growth will be temporarily halted at the Company’s request from the opening of the market at 9 a.m. CET in the context of its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This trading halt will remain effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on the regulated market of Euronext Growth is expected to resume today, February 10, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m. (CET), which is the earliest time the ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (10 a.m. (EST)) under the ticker symbol “BPTS”.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include certain statements regarding Biophytis’ proposed initial public offering as well as its business, including its prospects and product development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, the outcome of its studies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Biophytis’ registration statement relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Biophytis Announces Pricing of $20.1 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Approval to List on Nasdaq Capital Market
03.02.21
Biophytis Announces the Start of Patient Recruitment in Brazil and the USA for Part 2 of the Phase 2-3 COVA Trial ("COVA Study")
03.02.21
Biophytis Announces the Launch of its Proposed Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
20.01.21
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
19.01.21
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
19.01.21
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA study in COVID-19

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
1.223
ALBPS.PA (Mkap €2,9 M) Attraktive Pipeline u. Spottbillig