Annual Report 2020

“2020 will forever be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic, that negatively impacted our lives, jobs, businesses and the global economy. I am proud that we have accelerated our transformation and delivered earnings growth during every quarter of 2020, despite very different market conditions starting with strong COVID-19 impact in the first half to a rebound in Q4.

Our customers want us to help them build more resilient supply chains and buy more end to end services and, as a consequence, our logistics business more than doubled earnings in 2020. We are today a profitable, growing logistics company with a broad offering of ocean and air transportation, port services and logistical capabilities including warehousing, custom services and lead logistics.

Financially we left 2020 with a very strong balance sheet and little debt, which will allow us to continue to invest in our transformation and grow profitably. We are well equipped to deal with the ongoing market volatility and also benefit from a world that hopefully starts to re-open.”

