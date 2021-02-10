Invitation to BTS Q4 report 2020 presentation and conference call

Conference call and web link: Wednesday, February 24 th at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed via the web with opportunities to ask questions. Please dial any of the following numbers:

UK +44 333 300 9264

US +1 833 526 8396

SE +46-8-566 427 06

Follow the presentation via the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q4-2020

Registration is not required for participation via the webcast or conference call.

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation including the slides will be available later at

http://ir.bts.com/presentations



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 850 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

