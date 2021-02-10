 

PureTech Receives Approximately $118 Million from Sale of Portion of Founded Entity Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, announced that it has sold 1 million shares of its Founded Entity, Karuna Therapeutics (“Karuna,” Nasdaq: KRTX), through a block trade executed by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC for cash consideration of approximately $118 million (the “Transaction”). PureTech intends to use the proceeds from the Transaction to further expand and advance its clinical-stage Wholly Owned Pipeline. PureTech intends to update financial guidance in connection with the issuance of its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts later this year.

Following the Transaction, PureTech continues to hold 2,406,564 shares of Karuna common stock, which is equal to approximately 9.0% of Karuna’s outstanding shares as of October 31, 2020. PureTech also has a right to royalty payments on net sales of any commercialized product covered by a license granted by PureTech to Karuna.

The Transaction was conducted pursuant to the authority granted by the Company’s shareholders announced by the Company on August 26, 2020.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Karuna understands there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing its extensive knowledge of neuroscience, Karuna is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, as of the date of PureTech’s most recently filed Registration Statement on Form 20-F, was comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, future plans, planned use of proceeds and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in PureTech Health plc’s registration statement on Form 20-F, declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2020 and other regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureTech Receives Approximately $118 Million from Sale of Portion of Founded Entity Shares PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Total: Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
08.02.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Mark Mullikin as Chief Financial Officer
08.02.21
Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Mark Mullikin as Chief Financial Officer
05.02.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
29.01.21
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board of Directors
14.01.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for VOR33
14.01.21
Follica Adds Two Leaders in Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology to Its Board of Directors
14.01.21
PureTech Founded Entity Follica Adds Two Leaders in Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology to its Board of Directors
12.01.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces $25 Million Investment from Pfizer Inc.
12.01.21
Vedanta Biosciences Announces $25 Million Investment from Pfizer Inc.