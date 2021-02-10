 

ASML publishes 2020 Annual Reports

ASML publishes 2020 Annual Reports

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, February 10, 2021 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2020 Annual Reports. ASML will file its 2020 Annual Report based on US GAAP with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its 2020 Annual Report based on IFRS-EU with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

ASML's Annual Reports are available at www.asml.com where our financial statements can also be downloaded in Excel spreadsheet format. ASML's Annual Report based on US GAAP will also be available at www.sec.gov. The Annual Report based on IFRS will be published at www.afm.nl.

ASML will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Veldhoven on April 29, 2021. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available at www.asml.com on March 15, 2021.


Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts
Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934
Sander Hofman +31 6 2381 0214 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494
Brittney Wolff Zatezalo +1 408 483 3207  Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771



About ASML
ASML is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society’s toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 28,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.


