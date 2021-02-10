 

OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January–31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 08:00  |  49   |   |   


OP Corporate Bank plc
Stock Exchange Release 10 February 2021 at 9.00 am EET
Financial Statements Bulletin

OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January–31 December 2020

  • Consolidated earnings before tax rose to EUR 529 million (412). Net insurance income increased by 38% to EUR 555 million (402) and net interest income by 10% to EUR 325 million (295). Transferring the rest of the management of the statutory earnings-related pension insurance to Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company at the end of 2020 lowered the Group’s and the Insurance segment’s pension costs by EUR 85 million. Excluding the effect of the pension liability transfer, total expenses increased by 1% to EUR 641 million. The consolidated earnings were decreased by a fall of 41% in investment income to EUR 228 million (384).
  • Corporate Banking earnings before tax increased by 15% to EUR 301 million (262). Net investment income increased by 22% to EUR 140 million (115) and net interest income by 3% to EUR 395 million (383). Corporate Banking earnings were weakened by an increase in expenses to EUR 231 million (220). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 53 million (51). The loan portfolio grew in the year to December by 1% to EUR 24.0 billion (23.7).
  • Insurance earnings before tax rose by 44% to EUR 288 million (200). Net insurance income increased by 38% to EUR 556 million (402). The reduction in the discount rate for insurance liability increased non-life insurance claims incurred by EUR 45 million (136). Investment income fell by 69% to EUR 75 million (242). The operating combined ratio improved to 87.8% (92.7).
  • Other Operations earnings before tax were EUR –58 million (–50). Liquidity remained good despite the Covid-19 crisis.
  • The Group’s CET1 ratio was 15.1% (14.9).
Earnings before tax, € million Q1–4/2020 Q1–4/2019 Change, %
  Corporate Banking 301 262 14.5
  Insurance 288 200 44.3
  Other Operations -58 -50 -
Group total 529 412 28.5
Return on equity (ROE), % 9.2 7.8 1.4*
Return on assets (ROA), % 0.55 0.49 0.06*
  31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Change, %
CET1 ratio, % 15.1 14.9 0.1*
Loan portfolio, € million 24,485 23,829 2.8
Deposits, € million 13,300 11,103 19.8
Ratio of non-performing receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 1.1 0.5 0.5*
Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 0.20 0.19 0.01*

Comparatives deriving from the income statement are based on figures reported for the corresponding periods a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures on 31 December 2019 are used as comparatives.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January–31 December 2020 OP Corporate Bank plcStock Exchange Release 10 February 2021 at 9.00 am EET Financial Statements Bulletin OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January–31 December 2020 Consolidated earnings before tax …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
OP Financial Group’s Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January–31 December 2020: Earnings before tax EUR 785 million – net interest income and net insurance income increased in an uncertain business environment