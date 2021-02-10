Year-end Report January-December 2020

Order intake was SEK 3,687 (4,567) million, a decrease of 19 percent

(4,567) million, a decrease of 19 percent Net sales decreased 10 percent to SEK 3,882 (4,307) million and 8 percent based on constant exchange rates

(4,307) million and 8 percent based on constant exchange rates EBIT was SEK 898 (1,124) million, a decline of 20 percent. The EBIT margin was 23 (26) percent

(1,124) million, a decline of 20 percent. The EBIT margin was 23 (26) percent The underlying EBIT amounted to SEK 975 (1,169) million, a decline of 17 percent. The underlying EBIT margin was 25 (27) percent

(1,169) million, a decline of 17 percent. The underlying EBIT margin was 25 (27) percent Earnings per share were SEK 7.10 (8.74)

(8.74) The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.00) per share to the 2021 Annual General Meeting

"I am very satisfied with the way in which we closed the year and the way we are addressing and managing the uncertainty in our macro-environment as the pandemic continues to impact our everyday lives. We are demonstrating once more that our long-term view and approach, combined with continuously adapting to the prevailing conditions, provide a stable foundation for our operations. I noted a fluctuating trend for our divisions during the quarter, but it is generally unavoidable that our operations will also be affected. Despite this, the Group's EBIT increased 5 percent during the quarter and the EBIT margin increased to 22 percent, while net sales declined 16 percent, of which currency effects accounted for 5 percentage points," says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.