 

SimCorp A/S – New Share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 08:38  |  18   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 02/2021

SimCorp A/S (“SimCorp”) has today initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from 10 February 2021 to 31 July 2021.

The buyback program is being launched in accordance with the authorization granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2020 to repurchase up to 10% of the SimCorp’s share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting.

The buyback program will be structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

SimCorp has appointed Danske Bank as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement, Danske Bank will purchase shares on behalf of SimCorp and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by SimCorp.

The buyback program is subject to the following terms:

  • The purpose of the program is to reduce the share capital of SimCorp and to meet the obligations arising from SimCorp’s incentive scheme
  • Total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of EUR 20.0m
  • Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 300,000 shares of DKK 1 each
  • Execution of the buyback will take place from 10 February 2021 to 31 July 2021
  • Maximum number of shares to be purchased in SimCorp per daily market session will be the equivalent to 10% of the average volume of SimCorp shares traded on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen during the preceding 20 business days
  • During the life of the buyback program no shares will be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of the following two prices on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen:

                 1.  The price of the last independent trade, and
                 2.  The highest current independent bid

Details of transactions executed under the buyback program will be publicly disclosed on www.simcorp.com not later than the end of the seventh daily market session.


Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)




