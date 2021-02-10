Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.02.2021, 08:36 | 15 | 0 | 0 10.02.2021, 08:36 | Today, Danmarks Nationalbank publishes the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2020. The highlights are: The government budget developed better than expected in 2020, and the balance on the central government's account increased to kr. 137 billion at the end of 2020. The significant account buffer contributes to the central government entering 2021 with a good starting point. The Danish central government debt amounted to kr. 536 billion, equal to 23 per cent of GDP at the end of 2020.

The course of the covid-19 crisis has clearly highlighted the importance of the central government having access to a broad and diversified investor base through multiple financing channels.

Despite periods with market turmoil, domestic government bonds were sold at record low yields. On average, nominal government bonds were sold at a yield to maturity of -0.33 per cent p.a. and an average maturity of 11.6 years. Interest costs on the central government debt totalled 0.7 per cent of GDP. Read more in the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2020. Enquiries can be directed to Thorsten Meyer Larsen on tel. +45 3363 6131. Attachment REPORT_No 1_Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2020





