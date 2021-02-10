SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

After Sony Alpha 1 was launched, SmallRig took the lead in rolling out the kit.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26 2021, Sony (China) Ltd. announces Alpha 1, flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, drawing large number of content creators with its powerful capabilities and innovative appearance.

Sony Alpha 1 has employed innovative imaging technology to enable 50.1 megapixels at up to 30 fps and 120 AF/AE calculations per second while featuring 9.44 million-dot OLED Quad-XGA viewfinder that allows 240fps refresh rate for high-speed and continuous shooting. It supports 8K 30p and 4K 120p recording as well as S-Cinetone colour matrix, allowing more creative possibilities. It also comes with 3.5x faster FTP wireless transfer for professional needs.