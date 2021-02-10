 

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021   

After Sony Alpha 1 was launched, SmallRig took the lead in rolling out the kit.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26 2021, Sony (China) Ltd. announces Alpha 1, flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, drawing large number of content creators with its powerful capabilities and innovative appearance.

SmallRig Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

Sony Alpha 1 has employed innovative imaging technology to enable 50.1 megapixels at up to 30 fps and 120 AF/AE calculations per second while featuring 9.44 million-dot OLED Quad-XGA viewfinder that allows 240fps refresh rate for high-speed and continuous shooting. It supports 8K 30p and 4K 120p recording as well as S-Cinetone colour matrix, allowing more creative possibilities. It also comes with 3.5x faster FTP wireless transfer for professional needs.

SmallRig full cage for Sony Alpha 1 is designed to protect the camera while providing multiple mounting points to support handheld, tripod and gimbal shooting as well as quick switch between vertical and horizontal shooting. With SmallRig accessory ecosystem, filmmakers can mount microphones, LED light, top handle, monitor, shoulder rig and other accessories onto the cage to set up the complete and customized shooting solution. SmallRig would like to cover various scenarios from commercial filming, documentary filming to sports shooting.

In addition, the full cage features strong compatibility to support not only Sony Alpha 1 but also Sony Alpha 7S III. One SmallRig solution allows all possibilities of the shooting.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

