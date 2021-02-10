 

Order levels recovering and transformation taking effect - Heidelberg raises target margin for 2020/21

- EBITDA excluding restructuring result increases after nine months to € 147 million (previous year: € 117 million)

- Demand recovers in China and Europe; incoming orders in December 2020 back up on the previous year for the first time 

- Free cash flow in the third quarter clearly positive at € 42 million

- Company's transformation yielding tangible successes

- Earnings target raised for full financial year 2020/21 – EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result expected to be approximately 7 percent

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasingly tangible successes yielded by the company's transformation, plus growing demand from China and, since the third quarter, from Europe, too, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is raising its target operating return for financial year 2020/21 as a whole. Consequently, the company anticipates that its EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result will grow to approximately 7 percent, even though the coronavirus pandemic may lead to a sales decline of around € 450 million to € 500 million compared to the previous year (previous year's sales: € 2,349 million) for the year as a whole. Previously, Heidelberg had anticipated an EBITDA margin that would, at its lowest, equal that of the previous year at 4.3 percent. It is also an encouraging sign for the coming months that print volumes among Heidelberg customers have almost reached the levels of the previous year, with the print volume in the packaging sector even exceeding the previous year's level.

"The successful roll-out of the transformation measures has enabled Heidelberg to achieve a clearly positive operating result, despite the huge pressures caused by COVID-19. When it comes to both our finances and our balance sheet, we have done our homework. Signs of recovery are now emerging on the markets in China and Europe that are important to us. That is why our EBITDA target margin excluding restructuring result is being increased to around 7 percent. The growing interest in our contract business and strong demand for our electromobility charging stations are also grounds to be optimistic about the future," says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer, commenting on the developments.

