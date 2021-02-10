 

SpareBank 1 SMN Trading for own account

On February 9 SpareBank 1 SMN bought 1,464 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 102.40

After this transaction the bank owns 69,778 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 9 February 2021
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Wertpapier


