SpareBank 1 SMN Trading for own account
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.02.2021, 08:46 | 40 | 0 |
On February 9 SpareBank 1 SMN bought 1,464 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 102.40
After this transaction the bank owns 69,778 ECC’s.
Trondheim, 9 February 2021
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0