On February 9 SpareBank 1 SMN bought 1,464 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 102.40

After this transaction the bank owns 69,778 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 9 February 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act