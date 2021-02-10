 

App Annie Sets New Bar for Mobile Analytics with Data Science Innovations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 09:01  |  57   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on mobile, today announces its newest innovation designed to put data-driven insights in the hands of executives — the App Annie Pulse app.

For busy executives, time is of the essence. To keep pace with the ever-changing app economy, it's important to access critical information about trends, markets and the competition in real time. With over USD 143 billion spent on mobile and 218 billion new app downloads in 2020, unlocking mobile insights and capitalizing quickly on opportunities is more important than ever.

Now available on the Apple App Store, App Annie Pulse provides one touch access to mobile market data. This is the industry's only answer to benchmark competition, track market movers, and identify insights that are powered by the industry's best estimates and data science.

This is the first mobile app to fully leverage AI-driven features:

  • App Annie Performance Score: A composite metric, based on sentiment, acquisition, monetization, and engagement metrics. This allows businesses to quantify and benchmark their performance. The score can be tailored to your favorite metrics.
  • App Annie Insights: Automatically monitors shifts in data and identifies potential causality

"We are unmatched in our data science capabilities – the only market data provider that derives all estimates and insights from a pure AI model," said Ted Krantz, CEO, App Annie. "App Annie Pulse marks the introduction of the industry's first Mobile Performance Score and ability to track your own custom metrics."

The company is also announcing the appointment of Ketaki Rao as Chief Product Officer. Ketaki will lead the way on innovation and continue to deliver the most advanced products on the market. Ketaki joins with over 20 years of experience in product development at technology companies including Salesforce, Amazon, and Sun Microsystems.

"App Annie's best-in-class intelligence for mobile, recent breakthroughs in AI technology, privacy-forward approach, and a bold product vision are primed to meet the new needs of a rapidly changing digital landscape. I am thrilled to join the talented and energetic App Annie team as the Chief Product Officer." Ketaki Rao, Chief Product Officer, App Annie.

Look for the company to continue to unveil more intuitive and streamlined user experience redesigns for all its products. App Annie Intelligence redesign beta launches today and will become generally available in H2 2021. App Annie Pulse will be available on Android at the end of Q2.

To learn more about App Annie's latest product innovations visit: https://www.appannie.com/en/insights/product-announcements/app-annie-p ...

About App Annie
App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653562/App_Annie_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

App Annie Sets New Bar for Mobile Analytics with Data Science Innovations SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on mobile, today announces its newest innovation designed to put data-driven insights in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
Styrenics Circular Solutions shows with further challenge test success that polystyrene can be ...
International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
The Promotion Article of When Anhui Hot Springs meet Russian Hot Springs was published on Russian ...
Miami International Holdings Completes Follow-on Investment in MidChains Along with Co-investors ...
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods