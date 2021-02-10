 

Your Family Entertainment AG 'Dae ye ken?' This means 'Do you know?' in Scottish!

The countdown is running... RiC.today will start in six days:
Learn English the easy way: relaunch of the international HD-Version of RiC from Shrove Tuesday featuring the St. Andrew's cross in its logo
 

Munich, February 10th 2021

"Dae ye ken?" This means "Do you know?" in Scottish!

"RiC International" becomes "RiC.today": just in time for the Scottish "Pancake Tuesday" (Shrove Tuesday) on February 16th, RiC, the English-language family HD channel belonging to the YFE broadcast network, presents itself with a new logo.

RiC.today is the linear English language HDTV channel for the whole family, which promotes learning in a very fun way. The channel shows premium educational content and teaches values and knowledge about current topics, such as the environment, health or nutrition.

RIC.today features topical films and shows, reinforcing English language skills of Europeans and their friendship with Scotland. Cooperation between partners in Europe and Great Britain, and in particular with Scotland, promotes cultural exchange and the films and series are specially selected for students of the English language.

With "Kooki's Crafty Show", RiC.today supports learning things in a fun and entertaining way while stimulating artistic skills, creativity and imagination. The new channel also promotes social skills and proper behavior with the series "Wondergrove"; with "Animal Alphabet" or "Lost!" RiC.today delivers nature footage to a new environment-friendly generation.

RiC the Raven, born in Ravensburg/Germany, celebrates his joy about this new start wearing his kilt and playing music with his bagpipes!

With RiC.today, YFE AG continues to pursue its mission to provide children and families around the world with high quality, non-violent and educational content that delivers great entertainment while teaching English language skills.

RiC.today can be received via satellite from Scotland to the Black Sea (Eutelsat 16A, Transponder D8, of the A1 Telekom Austria Group) and via IP. Currently, RiC.today can be seen in the UK, the US and Austria. The interest in the youngest channel of the YFE group remains high.

